Presidents' Day Sales 2023: Early Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, Tech and More
Holiday weekends are the perfect opportunity for shoppers to score great deals on everything from furniture pieces, home decor and appliances to top-rated tech and gadgets, fashion essentials, mattresses and other trending products to carry us all through the new year. And though we've made it through the time period known as the holiday season, we have more shopping holidays ahead. Next up: Presidents' Day 2023, a great time to massive savings on big-ticket items.
From savings on furniture and home essentials at Wayfair,Macy's and Overstock, to scoring a major deal on electronics from Walmart and Best Buy, we're seeing some of the deepest discounts on big-ticket items since Black Friday. This year's Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever.
Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2023, cozy blankets to snuggle up in, stylish home decor, trending fashion pieces, kitchen essentials or even bigger picks like advanced tech or a new mattress, you'll be able to find deep discounts. To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best early Presidents' Day sales you can shop now.
Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture
Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale
Home goods brand Wayfair is offering up to 50% off on furniture, decor and accessories for every room in your place.
Add some comfortable elegance to your living room with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
Open up your space without losing surface area with this airy coffee table.
Macy's Big Home Sale
The department store is taking up to 65% off of furniture, cookware, kitchen appliances and more.
Swap out your non-stick pans for this sleek stainless steel set.
Snuggle into this fluffy armchair, available in two colors.
Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale
Overstock's Winter Refresh Sale is now running with deals on bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more, with some items up to 70% off.
While TikTok is obsessed with snooping on what's on top of your nightstand, we're all about the nightstand itself. This best seller has a simple, modern look that we love.
It seems the mid-century modern home decor look isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so scoop up these chairs while they're on sale. Choose from four earthy colors.
Best Presidents' Day Sales on Tech and Appliances
Walmart Deals on Tech
Big-box favorite Walmart has a number of deals on Apple products and more electronics.
Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist.
If you've yet to try them or you're replacing the pair that disappeared, now is a perfect time to buy.
Best Buy Deals on Tech
The retailer's mega Appliance Sale is on and it features hundreds of markdowns on top tech and home appliances.
This highly-rated fan keeps your space cool with minimal noise.
Save big on a big TV. This 85" LED 4K UHD with Best Buys early Presidents' Day Sale (which also happens to be going on ahead of the Super Bowl. Win-win!).
Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals
Levi's Warehouse Event
Ahead of Presidents' Day, Levi's is hosting a closeout sale with deals on spring fashion essentials.
A staple. A classic. A wardrobe necessity. And at a great price.
This sweet blouse with subtle details will take a plain outfit up a notch.
Everlane
Everlane has a wealth of classic, high-quality staples on sale just in time to update your wardrobe for spring.
Get a good deal on leggings so comfortable you can practically live in them.
Cashmere for just $100? Absolutely, yes.
Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Deals
Amazon Mattress Deals
Amazon carries a number of reputable mattress brands, and they're offering deep discounts on many of them ahead of Presidents' Day.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Also, the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.
Deals on Avocado Green Mattress
Save 10% site-wide on a GOTS-certified mattress from Avocado.
This award-winning standard mattress is 10% off with code Save10 ahead of Presidents' Day.
Early Presidents' Day Deals from Nectar
Take 25% or more off Nectar Sleep's premium memory foam mattresses.
Sleep more soundly with Nectar's top-rated Memory Foam Mattress -- and save big on the style ahead of Presidents' Day weekend.
Saatva's Buy More, Save More Event
Save $300-$500 during Saatva's Presidents Day Savings event.
This award-winning mattress boasts a hybrid innerspring design.
You can never go wrong with a memory foam mattress,
RELATED CONTENT:
This Wayfair Sale Has Furniture Deals for Up to 50% Off
Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More
The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear
The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget
The Best Kitchen Deals to Shop from Macy's Big Home Sale 2023