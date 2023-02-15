Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Starting today, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's sitewide Presidents' Day sale.

Now through Monday, February 21, all of Lulu and Georgia's furniture, rugs, and decor are 20% off. The huge Presidents' Day furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny says of spring ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

To help guide your shopping this week, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day furniture deals from Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off — while they're still in stock — and check out more of the best Presidents' Day furniture sales happening now.

Lulu and Georgia's Best Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

Easton Accent Chair Lulu and Georgia Easton Accent Chair Get 60% off this modern accent chair for a chic lounge or a cozy corner in your home office. Sculptural lines give this three-leg barrel chair a dramatic silhouette. $1,498 $599 Shop Now

Corso Side Table Lulu and Georgia Corso Side Table Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship. $498 $398 Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan Lulu and Georgia Merrit Nightstand, Pecan The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage. $698 $558 Shop Now

Puddle Mirror Lulu and Georgia Puddle Mirror The free-curving gold mirror design is the perfect way to brighten up your entryway or reflect a laid-back space with a signature accent. $748 $638 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $298 $119 Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $222 Shop Now

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal, and soft texture to a space. Its pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $398 Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,298 $1,038 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

