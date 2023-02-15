Lulu and Georgia's Presidents' Day Sale Includes Best-Selling Furniture and Rugs for Every Style
Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Starting today, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's sitewide Presidents' Day sale.
Now through Monday, February 21, all of Lulu and Georgia's furniture, rugs, and decor are 20% off. The huge Presidents' Day furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny says of spring ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.
To help guide your shopping this week, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day furniture deals from Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off — while they're still in stock — and check out more of the best Presidents' Day furniture sales happening now.
Lulu and Georgia's Best Presidents' Day Furniture Deals
Get 60% off this modern accent chair for a chic lounge or a cozy corner in your home office. Sculptural lines give this three-leg barrel chair a dramatic silhouette.
Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.
The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage.
Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.
The free-curving gold mirror design is the perfect way to brighten up your entryway or reflect a laid-back space with a signature accent.
Best Presidents' Day Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.
With tonal textures, earthy hues and a modern take on traditional patterns, the neutral-hued Moroccan Flatweave Rug features a simple, sketched pattern — making it both a versatile and durable choice.
Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.
Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork.
Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
