Macy's Big Home Sale has kicked off, and shoppers can save up to 65% on furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades in the new year, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss.

Shop Macy's Home Sale

The Big Home Home runs through Tuesday, February 14, and Macy's is also offering an extra 10-20% off select items using the promo code HOME. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals on major brands like All-Clad, Rachael Ray, Sealy, Serta and more.

Check out the best deals from Macy's Big Home Sale below.

Greystone 5pc Dining Set Macy's Greystone 5pc Dining Set There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people. $1,515 $835 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Launch New Home Line 'The BFF Collection'

Shop The Best Furniture Deals and More Home Upgrades at Wayfair Now

The Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Weekend

16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More

Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection

Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Winter Must-Haves to Shop on Amazon

Save Up to $100 On High Performance Vitamix Blenders This Week