The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Big Home Sale: Save Up to 65% on Furniture and Kitchen Essentials
Macy's Big Home Sale has kicked off, and shoppers can save up to 65% on furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades in the new year, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss.
The Big Home Home runs through Tuesday, February 14, and Macy's is also offering an extra 10-20% off select items using the promo code HOME. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals on major brands like All-Clad, Rachael Ray, Sealy, Serta and more.
Check out the best deals from Macy's Big Home Sale below.
Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead.
All-Clad's top-quality set includes a 10" fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered sauté pan and 6-qt. covered stockpot.
There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people.
Spruce up your entry way with this Velvet Tufted Bedroom Bench by Westintrends.
This 6-qt. round Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection is great for making macaroni and cheese or starting a hearty stew.
Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.
Treat the tea or coffee lover in your life to The Cellar's adorable heart-print kettle and mug set.
Taking its looks from the stately English style, this vintage-inspired sofa comes in a fun Burgandy color.
You'll find durable luggage in this American Tourister 20" carry-on. The spinner wheels will make walking through the airport a breeze.
For the pro baker, a Crux stand mixer will make whipping up your favorite treats so much easier.
Make guests feel right at home on a sleeper sofa with a luxurious memory foam mattress.
Take over $1,100 off this two-piece sectional with a mid-century modern touch.
Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Launch New Home Line 'The BFF Collection'
Shop The Best Furniture Deals and More Home Upgrades at Wayfair Now
The Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Weekend
16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Winter Must-Haves to Shop on Amazon
Save Up to $100 On High Performance Vitamix Blenders This Week