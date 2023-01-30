Shopping

The Best Deals to Shop at Macy's Big Home Sale: Save Up to 65% on Furniture and Kitchen Essentials

By Carolin Lehmann
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Macy's Big Home Sale has kicked off, and shoppers can save up to 65% on furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and more home essentials. If you have been looking to make some home upgrades in the new year, the Macy's sale is the perfect opportunity to finish up that home improvement project. With huge savings on items that might normally be a splurge to purchase, these home deals are just too good to miss. 

Shop Macy's Home Sale

The Big Home Home runs through Tuesday, February 14, and Macy's is also offering an extra 10-20% off select items using the promo code HOME. Macy's has discounts on thousands of products, including homeware, furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials and more. You don't have to sift through hundreds of pages of amazing savings because we've rounded up the best deals on major brands like All-Clad, Rachael Ray, Sealy, Serta and more. 

Check out the best deals from Macy's Big Home Sale below. 

Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set
Macy's
Rachael Ray 14-Piece Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set

Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead. 

$300$95
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Pc. Cookware Set

All-Clad's top-quality set includes a 10" fry pan, 2-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered sauté pan and 6-qt. covered stockpot. 

$840$550
WITH CODE HOME
Greystone 5pc Dining Set
Greystone 5pc Dining Set
Macy's
Greystone 5pc Dining Set

There are a ton of deals on dining sets, such as this rectangular dining table that comes with four chairs but can comfortably sit 6 to 8 people.

$1,515$835
Velvet Tufted Bedroom Bench
Velvet Tufted Bedroom Bench
Macy's
Velvet Tufted Bedroom Bench

Spruce up your entry way with this Velvet Tufted Bedroom Bench by Westintrends.

$120$79
Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven
Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven
Macy's
Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven

This 6-qt. round Dutch Oven from the Martha Stewart Collection is great for making macaroni and cheese or starting a hearty stew.

$200$70
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen
Macy's
Classic 13" Elite Extra Firm Mattress- Queen

Indulge in superior levels of sleep with this firm, queen mattress sleeper from Serta.

$1,659$800
WITH CODE HOME
Heart-Print Tea Kettle & Stoneware Mugs Set
Heart-Print Tea Kettle & Stoneware Mugs Set
Macy's
Heart-Print Tea Kettle & Stoneware Mugs Set

Treat the tea or coffee lover in your life to The Cellar's adorable heart-print kettle and mug set.

$100$35
Austian 88" Fabric Sofa
Austian 88" Fabric Sofa
Macy's
Austian 88" Fabric Sofa

Taking its looks from the stately English style, this vintage-inspired sofa comes in a fun Burgandy color.

$1,859$899
WITH CODE HOME
Tribute DLX 20" Carry-On Luggage
Tribute DLX 20" Carry-On Luggage
Macy's
Tribute DLX 20" Carry-On Luggage

You'll find durable luggage in this American Tourister 20" carry-on. The spinner wheels will make walking through the airport a breeze.

$250$87
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer
Macy's
5.3-Qt. Tilt-Head 12-Speed Stand Mixer

For the pro baker, a Crux stand mixer will make whipping up your favorite treats so much easier.

$200$120
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed
Macy's
Radley 86" Fabric Queen Sleeper Sofa Bed

Make guests feel right at home on a sleeper sofa with a luxurious memory foam mattress. 

    $2,149$1,329
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional
    Macy's
    Jollene 113" 2-Pc. Sectional

    Take over $1,100 off this two-piece sectional with a mid-century modern touch. 

    $2,578$1,439
    WITH CODE HOME
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set
    Macy's
    Charter Club Damask 100% Supima Cotton 3 Pc. Sheet Set

    Macy's irresistibly soft yet heavyweight sheet sets includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. 

    $120$48

