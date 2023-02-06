Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of early Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. Whether you're thinking about upgrading your view of the Chiefs-Eagles game or your home could use a new washer and dryer, Best Buy is a one-stop-shop for tech savings. Before the big holiday shopping rush, head over to Best Buy to save money on the gadgets you and your family will love.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy today.

Best Buy Presidents' Day Headphone Deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $200 Shop Now

JBL Tune 230NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds Best Buy JBL Tune 230NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds These wireless earbuds give you 40 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass Sound, while the ergonomic and water-resistant design gives you all-day comfort in any weather. Connect calls simply and seamlessly with 4 mics that cancel out ambient noises offering perfect calls anywhere. $100 $50 Shop Now

Bose Sport Earbuds Best Buy Bose Sport Earbuds Bose Sport Earbuds are true wireless earbuds with StayHear Max tips that mold to your ears and won’t fall out, no matter how demanding your workout is. Their touch interface lets you simply tap the earbuds to play or pause music, answer calls, and more. $149 $129 Shop Now

Best Buy Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop Powered by an Intel Evo design, the 2-in-1 high-performance Acer Chromebook Spin 714 lets you stay productive anywhere with its 14” WUXGA IPS CineCrystal touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and military-grade durability. $729 $499 Shop Now

Apple MacBook Pro 16" Laptop Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16" Laptop Supercharged by M1 Pro or M1 Max, t he new MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and now has even longer battery life. And with an immersive 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and an array of pro ports, you can do more than ever. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

Best Buy Presidents' Day Appliance Deals

In case you missed out on the holiday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for Presidents Day. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, shop Best Buy's Presidents Day deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $100 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10. $550 $450 Shop Now

Best Buy Presidents' Day TV Deals

From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out the best Presidents Day TV deals we found at Best Buy.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

