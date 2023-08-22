Lenovo's Labor Day Sale Starts Now: Save Up to 76% On ThinkPads, IdeaPads and Legion Gaming Laptops
Labor Day weekend coupled with back-to-school season means now’s the best time to snag epic tech deals that rival Black Friday and Prime Day. Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, heading to the office, or playing the latest video game, highly rated Lenovo laptops are majorly on sale. The Lenovo Labor Day Sale has kicked off with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet.
If you’re looking for a deal on a new laptop that’s sure to stand the test of time, Lenovo’s lineup is currently on sale for up to 76% off. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon are a serious productivity enhancer and is currently more than $1,600 off during the Labor Day sale.
The ThinkPads and IdeaPads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Plus, Lenovo Legion gaming computers are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.
With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Labor Day sale to help you save on the right device.
The Best Lenovo Labor Day Laptop Deals
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop features stunning displays that meet your workday needs, including Eyesafe certification to reduce eye fatigue. With the quality of video calls this amazing, you may never want to commute to an office again.
Save more than $2,500 on a ThinkPad with powerhouse performance. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 convertible laptop quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.
Play over 100 high-quality games with your new PC and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. Intel's latest hybrid architecture, paired with industry-leading features, delivers the ultimate gaming experience.
If you're in the market for a new affordable Chromebook, the IdeaPad 3 Slim is particularly thin and light, especially compared to its fellow 14" Chromebooks. Browse and stream on the touchscreen display with vivid images and a wide viewing angle.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop takes multitasking to the next level. With CPUs that intelligently allocate workloads to the right thread, on the right core, at the right time—this laptop allows for better video collaboration and productivity based on how you’re using your device.
The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity, so it will zip through even your most demanding tasks. The 16″ display features low blue light to help prevent eye strain.
Find the perfect balance between portability, power, and productivity. The latest AMD processors power simultaneous creative tasks while keeping you on the move with rapid charge and all-day battery life in an easy-to-carry 2-in-1 convertible design.
Designed with FHD display, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 offers crisp visuals and enhanced low-res videos.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
