Labor Day weekend coupled with back-to-school season means now’s the best time to snag epic tech deals that rival Black Friday and Prime Day. Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, heading to the office, or playing the latest video game, highly rated Lenovo laptops are majorly on sale. The Lenovo Labor Day Sale has kicked off with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet.

If you’re looking for a deal on a new laptop that’s sure to stand the test of time, Lenovo’s lineup is currently on sale for up to 76% off. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon are a serious productivity enhancer and is currently more than $1,600 off during the Labor Day sale.

The ThinkPads and IdeaPads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Plus, Lenovo Legion gaming computers are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Labor Day sale to help you save on the right device.

The Best Lenovo Labor Day Laptop Deals

Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Lenovo Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Find the perfect balance between portability, power, and productivity. The latest AMD processors power simultaneous creative tasks while keeping you on the move with rapid charge and all-day battery life in an easy-to-carry 2-in-1 convertible design. $1,150 $750 Shop Now

