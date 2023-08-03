The Top Best Buy Back-to-School Deals on Tech Essentials: Shop Apple, Samsung, Nintendo and More
As the smell of barbecue and sunscreen begins to give way to the crisp breeze of autumn, a new school year looms just over the horizon. For parents kitting out youngsters for their first big year in middle school or even college students gearing up for another year of lectures (and dorm life), back-to-school shopping season is coming up soon.
It takes more than pencils, notebooks and pocket folders to succeed in school these days. You'll also want to stock up on tech essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones and more to get you through the year. Best Buy is your one-stop shop for everything tech-related, so you can cut out those dozen shopping trips and bypass ordering from multiple stores.
Whether you’re looking for a sleek new MacBook or a crisp new webcam for Zoom classes, Best Buy has a plethora of back-to-school deals. There's a wide variety of goodies you can snap up to make sure you or your student are more than prepared to hit the ground running this year without breaking the bank.
Below, find tech essentials for heading back to school that you or your student can use this year to help them spruce up their dorm and succeed in class. Find picks at every price point, and save big with sales, refurbished options and hidden gems.
Best Buy Back-to-School Deals
Reliability should be at the top of the list when searching for a school laptop, and nothing matches the latest MacBook in that category. Apple's M2 chip is fast and power-efficient, so you can keep hammering away at those term papers. Security in macOS is top-notch, and you can rely on Find Me to point you in the right direction of any missing laptop. A MacBook is more expensive than an equivalent Windows model, but you get superior build quality, system stability and an excellent Liquid Retina XDR display.
The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but the line hasn't really changed much in that time. You'd be hard-pressed to tell the iPhone 13 and 14 apart when it comes to their physical form or performance. So, save a bit of cash and go with the 2021 model. Thanks to Apple's excellent support policy, you won't have to worry about upgrading for a long time.
If you want to avoid eyestrain from trying to do everything on a laptop screen, check out this Roku 40-inch Smart TV. As the name suggests, it has Roku functionality built-in, which allows you to download every major streaming service all through an intuitive and user-friendly interface.
If you're rocking the Apple triumvirate, this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging dock will be your everything. With space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you can make sure everything is charged up and ready for the school day without reaching for a bundle of tangled wires. A rubberized pad ensures your iPhone will stay put while still remaining in a vertical, easy-to-view position, and there are LED indicator lights that show the charging status of each device at a glance. Though it's marketed toward Apple users, Android devices work just fine on this dock as well.
With the Anker PowerCore III Sense, you don't have to get caught with a dead phone, headphones or other device, even if you don't have access to a power outlet. This portable battery is rated at 20K mAh, which will charge a typical cellphone around four times. Additionally, the PowerCore III can charge multiple devices at a time from its two USB-A and one USB-C port.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep students connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Plus, it features great safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS.
If you want to listen to tunes in the Commons, those puny phone speakers aren't going to cut it. This Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker can save you with its deep, loud and immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, you can make it all the way through many of your favorite artists' discography with the 13-hour battery life. The SoundLink Revolve II is also water-resistant so you can rock out, rain or shine.
If you're an Android user, AirPods won't be your jam. Instead, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds, which integrate with that OS better. Studio-worthy 360 Audio pumps a powerful sound in a small earbud package. Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology will help you stay focused on the digital lecture or dive deeper into your favorite tunes and podcasts.
It doesn't matter how good of a laptop screen you have, a secondary monitor is a must-have if you plan on spending long nights researching and writing papers. Fortunately, there are some great displays, like the Samsung Odyssey G51C, that are a perfect complement to your laptop's built-in screen. The G51C features a 32-inch QHD HDR10-capable panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. These great specs make it a great companion for game consoles and academics.
Even in today's cloud-based world, you'll need a flash drive every once in a while. However, when dealing with a campus full of forgetful professors and sticky-fingered students, you'll want to go with quantity over quality regarding USB storage. Fortunately, these PNY USB 2.0 drives are cheap yet reliable. You can count on them to store what you need, and it won't hurt nearly as bad if they go missing.
The Nintendo Switch is the perfect game console for students on the go. Enjoy hundreds of excellent titles from anywhere in the world, and a tap of the power button puts the Switch on standby so you can pick things up later. The OLED version of the console is an improvement over the original in many ways, with the biggest being the absolutely gorgeous, vivid screen.
Let's face it: Laptop webcams are terrible. Fortunately, the once almost dormant webcam market has sprung back to life in the wake of the pandemic to release some decent products. The Logitech 4K Pro is about as good as it gets without using a DSLR. It's adjustable and can gently rest on your monitor while in use.
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything You Need for Heading Back to School
The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, AirPods, iPads
The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now
Get 25% Off The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour
The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now
The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals for College
The Best Deals on HP Printers at Best Buy's Back-to-School Sale
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More
The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals