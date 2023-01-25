Samsung's Super Bowl TV Sale Is Here: Save Up to $3,500 On 4K and 8K TVs, Including The Fame TV
Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. Super Bowl LVIl is just a couple weeks away and if you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV in the new year, Super Bowl TV deals have arrived at Samsung to save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. The Samsung Super Bowl TV Sale kicked off with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the stunning Frame TV.
TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching the game and Rihanna's Halftime Show. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the game, so you've got a great Super Bowl viewing experience from any seat.
Super Bowl LVII is set for kickoff on Sunday, February 12. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party for your friends or just want to catch the play-by-play in stellar definition, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now to get your home ready for the big game. Once you've figured out how to watch the 2023 Super Bowl, save up to $3,500 with the best Samsung Super Bowl TV deals available now.
Best Samsung Super Bowl Deals on 4K TVs
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Thanks to the Quantom Dot color-matching processor, you can have next level movie-watching experience. The technology of this TV models also minimizes blurring, so you can focus on the crisp video quality without losing a second of detail.
Best Samsung Super Bowl Deals on Frame TVs
The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $800, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Save $800 on the 85" Frame TV at Samsung.
Best Samsung Super Bowl Deals on 8K TVs
During the Samsung TV 2023 Super Bowl Sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $3,500 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $3,500. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,000 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
With its Slim Infinity One Design, the 65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV helps to provide an immersive at-home viewing experience, within a more compact, space-saving frame.
Through Quantum Mini LED, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV boasts an ultra-fine contrast picture, which seamlessly presents every every detail and color in its full, high-res glory.
