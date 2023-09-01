Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic deals. In celebration of Labor Day weekend, the retailer launched a massive sale with huge discounts on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more.

In particular, the Best Buy Labor Day Sale is bursting with TV deals so you can watch all of your favorite TV shows in clear, high definition resolution. For a limited time, you can save on TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony.

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or are simply looking to upgrade your 4K gaming TV, we've combed through Best Buy's Sale to find the best deals on top-rated TVs. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals from the Best Buy Labor Day Sale.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV Save $500 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space. $2,500 $1,900 Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV Best Buy LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. $1,300 $650 Shop Now

LG 75” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV Best Buy LG 75” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV This LG Class UQ75 offers 75" of theater-like immersion and is perfect for your family room or home theater, while maintaining picture-perfect clarity in 4K resolution. $750 $700 Shop Now

LG 65" Class C2 Series OLED TV Best Buy LG 65" Class C2 Series OLED TV The versatile LG C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. $1,700 $1,600 Shop Now

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV Best Buy Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience $500 $470 Shop Now

Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV Best Buy Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $1,000 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound. $3,300 $2,300 Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV Best Buy Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots. $2,600 $1,900 Shop Now

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series Best Buy Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen. You don't want to miss out on this incredible Labor Day deal. $1,600 $1,200 Shop Now

32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022) Best Buy 32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022) Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. $350 $300 Shop Now

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV Best Buy Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home. $850 $780 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

