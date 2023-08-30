Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Headphone Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale — Up to $130 Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Samsung Headphones Available at Best Buy
Samsung
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:30 PM PDT, August 30, 2023

Save big on Samsung headphones at Best Buy.

Labor Day is nearly here, which for many means a three-day weekend and a shopping spree to take advantage of all the incredible holiday sales. To celebrate the occasion, Best Buy is hosting a Labor Day Sale where shoppers can save big on TVs, tablets, appliances and more, but the Samsung headphone deals are ones you definitely won't want to sleep on. Shoppers can currently enjoy savings of up to $130 on the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Buds to enhance their personal audio experience. 

Shop Samsung Headphone Deals

The right pair of headphones can make a world of difference. Samsung's Galaxy Buds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sound so you never lose focus. Some Samsung earbud models can play up to 11 hours of continuous music or podcasts and, when the battery finally runs low, their cases double as a charger. One of the coolest features of Samsung audio accessories has to be the voice assistant, which can play music, send a text, and order you a coffee, all hands-free.

Now's the time to invest in a new pair of Samsung earbuds with Best Buy's Labor Day Sale. To help you get the most out of these deals, we've rounded up the best headphones from Samsung. Be sure to act fast, as these prices will only be available until September 4.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Best Buy

Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds with studio-worthy 360-degree audio that pumps out a powerful sound in a small earbud package. 

$230 $180

Shop Now

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Best Buy

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Available in white, graphite or purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio at a price you can't beat.

$230 $100

Shop Now

Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Best Buy

Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Of the Samsung earbud models available at Best Buy, these Galaxy Buds are designed with the largest speaker. They also have improved bass for audio that sounds more like live music.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds Live Earbud Headphones

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds Live Earbud Headphones
Samsung

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds Live Earbud Headphones

Save even more on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live when you buy them certified refurbished through Geek Squad.

$150 $55

Shop Now

Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Best Buy

Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Get $40 off the Galaxy Buds2 and comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung. 

$150 $110

Shop Now

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Headphones

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Headphones
Best Buy

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 Headphones

Save even more on the Galaxy Buds2 by purchasing the certified refurbished option. 

$150 $80

Shop Now

For more Labor Day weekend savings at Best Buy, check out all the best deals on TVs and appliances you can shop now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Labor Day

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

Sales & Deals

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set Is $1,500 Off for Labor Day

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Home

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Samsung and Disney Launch a Magical Limited-Edition Frame TV

Tech

Samsung and Disney Launch a Magical Limited-Edition Frame TV

Tags: