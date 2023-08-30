Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. The Best Buy Labor Day Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech and appliances. The huge sale event includes deals on best-selling tech gear and gadgets including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, headphones and more that you won't want to miss.

Right now, Best Buy is offering deep discounts on hundreds of tech and home products. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of fall, the Best Buy sale has tons of Labor Day deals on appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool.

With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score now.

Best Deals from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Samsung 65" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 65" The Frame TV Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $2,000 $1,700 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7) Best Buy Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7) This alternate version of the 16-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron is mainly an OLED upgrade. Instead of a Ryzen processor, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory as well. If you like the other model's form factor but need a little more oomph, you'll find it here. Pick this one up for a more tailored, elite experience. $1,550 $1,101 Shop Now

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV Best Buy Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal. $2,000 $1,600 Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. $650 $500 Shop Now

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop Best Buy ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop Save nearly $500 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games. $1,400 $910 Shop Now

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Touch Screen Laptop Best Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Touch Screen Laptop Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware. $630 $400 Shop Now

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5 Best Buy Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5 Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. $1,000 $900 Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop Best Buy Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life. $900 $567 Shop Now

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9 Best Buy Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9 The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel. $1,100 $1,000 Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

From Dyson air purifier fans to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator Best Buy Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning. $1,980 $1,300 Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry Best Buy Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric. $1,125 $850 Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $2,900 Shop Now

Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher Best Buy Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. $837 $600 Shop Now

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator Best Buy Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin. $927 $680 Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Best Buy Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone. $1,035 $680 Shop Now

Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV Best Buy LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. $1,300 $650 Shop Now

Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Best Buy Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire 4K TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home. $300 $200 Shop Now

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022) Best Buy Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022) Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action. $1,100 $900 Shop Now

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV Best Buy Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home. $850 $780 Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV Best Buy Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. $3,800 $2,500 Shop Now

