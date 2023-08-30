Sales & Deals

Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy 4th of July Sale
Best Buy
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:17 AM PDT, August 30, 2023

Shop top deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale to save big on top-rated tech, major appliances, and smart TVs.

Whether you're looking to save on home appliance upgrades or tackle some back-to-school shopping, now is a great time to save on anything you've been eyeing at Best Buy. The Best Buy Labor Day Sale is rolling out big savings across the retailer's top tech and appliances. The huge sale event includes deals on best-selling tech gear and gadgets including laptops, tablets, smart TVs, headphones and more that you won't want to miss.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Right now, Best Buy is offering deep discounts on hundreds of tech and home products. If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of fall, the Best Buy sale has tons of Labor Day deals on appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool.

With so many items from top brands discounted, you might be wondering what to shop from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale. To help guide your shopping experience, we’ve found the best deals to score now.

Best Deals from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Save up to $800 on the Frame TV. The 2022 version of the 4K TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$2,000 $1,700

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)
Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)

This alternate version of the 16-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron is mainly an OLED upgrade. Instead of a Ryzen processor, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory as well. If you like the other model's form factor but need a little more oomph, you'll find it here. Pick this one up for a more tailored, elite experience. 

$1,550 $1,101

Shop Now

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.

$2,000 $1,600

Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. 

$650 $500

Shop Now

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop
Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" Laptop

Save nearly $500 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games.

$1,400 $910

Shop Now

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Touch Screen Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" FHD Touch Screen Laptop

Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

$630 $400

Shop Now

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000 $900

Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop
Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 Touch Laptop

Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.

$900 $567

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)
Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop (12th Gen Intel Core i7)

This alternate version of the 16-inch 2-in-1 Inspiron is mainly an OLED upgrade. Instead of a Ryzen processor, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of memory as well. If you like the other model's form factor but need a little more oomph, you'll find it here. Pick this one up for a more tailored, elite experience. 

$1,550 $1,101

Shop Now

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100 $1,000

Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

From Dyson air purifier fans to LG refrigerators, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a stainless steel finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$1,980 $1,300

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $850

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400 $2,900

Shop Now

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

With summer allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. 

$650 $500

Shop Now

Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Best Buy

Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. 

$837 $600

Shop Now

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy

Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927 $680

Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035 $680

Shop Now

Best TV Deals at Best Buy's Labor Day Sale

Best Buy has some of the best TV deals this weekend to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of space or budget, there's a TV on sale to meet your needs. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring home a cinematic viewing experience.

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.

$1,300 $650

Shop Now

Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

Insignia 43" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Watch your favorite shows and movies with four times the resolution with this HD Smart Fire 4K TV. Imagining yourself at a movie theater, while at home.

$300 $200

Shop Now

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
Best Buy

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,100 $900

Shop Now

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV
Best Buy

Sony 55" Class X85K 4K HDR LED Google TV

Sony’s 4K Processor X1 works behind the scenes to enhance color, contrast, and details in everything you watch. Google TV with Google Assistant makes it easy to browse content from your favorite streaming apps and control your smart home.

$850 $780

Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$3,800 $2,500

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Labor Day Appliance Deals of 2023

Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $800 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Labor Day

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

Sales & Deals

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

Save Up to 76% On Laptops During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 76% On Laptops During the Lenovo Labor Day Sale

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

The Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

Tech

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

Sales & Deals

Samsung Labor Day Sale: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs and Appliances

The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

The Best TV Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals to Shop from Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale

Tags: