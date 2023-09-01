Labor Day weekend coupled with back-to-school season means now’s the best time to snag epic tech deals that rival Black Friday and Prime Day. Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, heading to the office, or playing the latest video game, highly rated Lenovo laptops are majorly on sale. The Lenovo Labor Day Sale has kicked off with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet.

Shop the Lenovo Labor Day Sale

If you’re looking for a deal on a new laptop that’s sure to stand the test of time, Lenovo’s lineup is currently on sale for up to 76% off. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 are a serious productivity enhancer and is currently more than $3,000 off during the Labor Day sale.

The ThinkPads and IdeaPads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Plus, Lenovo Legion gaming computers are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's Labor Day sale to help you save on the right device.

The Best Lenovo Labor Day Laptop Deals

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Built for lightness and thinness, you can take this ultra slim laptop with you everywhere you go. $650 $430 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”) The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop features stunning displays that meet your workday needs, including Eyesafe certification to reduce eye fatigue. With the quality of video calls this amazing, you may never want to commute to an office again. $3,319 $1,659 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel (14") Save more than $2,500 on a ThinkPad with powerhouse performance. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 convertible laptop quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. $3,869 $1,005 Shop Now

Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090 Play over 100 high-quality games with your new PC and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. Intel's latest hybrid architecture, paired with industry-leading features, delivers the ultimate gaming experience. $3,600 $2,790 Shop Now

ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16") Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16") The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity, so it will zip through even your most demanding tasks. The 16″ display features low blue light to help prevent eye strain. $2,279 $1,193 Shop Now

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 Designed with FHD display, the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 offers crisp visuals and enhanced low-res videos. $1,499 $809 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

