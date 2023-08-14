As the smell of barbecue and sunscreen begins to give way to the crisp breeze of autumn, a new school year looms just over the horizon. For parents kitting out youngsters for their first big year in middle school or even college students gearing up for another year of lectures (and dorm life), back-to-school shopping season is coming up soon.

It takes more than pencils, notebooks and pocket folders to succeed in school these days. You'll also want to stock up on tech essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones and more to get you through the year. Best Buy is your one-stop shop for everything tech-related, so you can cut out those dozen shopping trips and bypass ordering from multiple stores.

Shop Best Buy BTS Deals

Whether you’re looking for a sleek new MacBook or a crisp new webcam for Zoom classes, Best Buy has a plethora of back-to-school deals. There's a wide variety of goodies you can snap up to make sure you or your student are more than prepared to hit the ground running this year without breaking the bank.

Below, find tech essentials for heading back to school that you or your student can use this year to help them spruce up their dorm and succeed in class. Find picks at every price point, and save big with sales, refurbished options and hidden gems.

Best Buy Back-to-School Deals

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo³ Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo³ If you have a small head, these Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Headphones will be perfect for you. The headband has a tighter fit than some of the other Beats by Dr. Dre earphones. The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $130 Shop Now

MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Best Buy MacBook Pro 13 M2 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD Reliability should be at the top of the list when searching for a school laptop, and nothing matches the latest MacBook in that category. Apple's M2 chip is fast and power-efficient, so you can keep hammering away at those term papers. Security in macOS is top-notch, and you can rely on Find Me to point you in the right direction of any missing laptop. A MacBook is more expensive than an equivalent Windows model, but you get superior build quality, system stability and an excellent Liquid Retina XDR display. $1,299 $1,099 Shop Now

iPhone 13 Best Buy iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 might be two years old, but the line hasn't really changed much in that time. You'd be hard-pressed to tell the iPhone 13 and 14 apart when it comes to their physical form or performance. So, save a bit of cash and go with the 2021 model. Thanks to Apple's excellent support policy, you won't have to worry about upgrading for a long time. $730 $680 Shop Now

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Best Buy Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods If you're rocking the Apple triumvirate, this Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charging dock will be your everything. With space for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, you can make sure everything is charged up and ready for the school day without reaching for a bundle of tangled wires. A rubberized pad ensures your iPhone will stay put while still remaining in a vertical, easy-to-view position, and there are LED indicator lights that show the charging status of each device at a glance. Though it's marketed toward Apple users, Android devices work just fine on this dock as well. $120 $89 Shop Now

Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy Bose - SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker If you want to listen to tunes in the Commons, those puny phone speakers aren't going to cut it. This Bose SoundLink Revolve II Portable Bluetooth Speaker can save you with its deep, loud and immersive 360-degree sound. Plus, you can make it all the way through many of your favorite artists' discography with the 13-hour battery life. The SoundLink Revolve II is also water-resistant so you can rock out, rain or shine. $330 $250 Shop Now

Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam Best Buy Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam Let's face it: Laptop webcams are terrible. Fortunately, the once almost dormant webcam market has sprung back to life in the wake of the pandemic to release some decent products. The Logitech 4K Pro is about as good as it gets without using a DSLR. It's adjustable and can gently rest on your monitor while in use. $200 $170 Shop Now

