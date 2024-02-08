While we may still be trudging our way through winter, spring will be here before you know it and it might be time to upgrade your biking gear to take advantage of the sunnier season. Ahead of Presidents' Day, REI has bikes, helmets, and other core cycling accessories at steep discounts. Even some of the best e-bikes are on sale right now to get cruising, stat.

The REI cycling deals are a great excuse to upgrade your mountain bike for adventurous rides, invest in a new way to commute to work with an environmentally friendly e-bike or score a new helmet to protect your noggin. Offering up to 50% off some of the most popular bikes and gear, the REI sale has a bit of something for everyone, including kids.

One electric bike deal worth checking out is taking 40% off the REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike. From short commutes to weekend rides around town, this is a great e-bike with a do-it-all design and five modes of pedal-assist power up to 20 mph. Typically $1,500, REI's electric bike is on sale for $900 — matching the low price we saw over the holidays.

Best E-Bike Deals at REI

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off. $1,139 $999 Shop Now

Best Bike Deals at REI

Best REI Deal on Cycling Gear and Apparel Deals

Serious cyclers should take advantage of the REI sale as it is overflowing with cycling shoes, biker shorts, rain jackets and more gear to improve your ride.

Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder REI Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder This Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder secures your standard-size smartphone and case on your handlebar or bike stem for easy access, navigation and viewing when you're commuting or road cycling. $37 $18 Shop Now

Cannondale Junction Helmet REI Cannondale Junction Helmet If you purchase a bicycle, you should also get a helmet to protect yourself. The cut-out vents in this bike helmet allow the air to flow through so your head keeps cool. $95 $47 Shop Now

