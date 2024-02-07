Shop REI's best deals on winter gear from Patagonia and The North Face to stay warm this season.
More rain and snow is on the way as the series of February storms continues. If your winter coat could use an upgrade to withstand the arctic winds, heavy downpours and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on snow gear have you covered.
REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. New snow styles were just put on sale along with clothing for the rest of the year. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket, Down Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.
From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for braving the rest of winter below.
Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
Get 40% off the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff jacket that traps body heat and blocks wind like a pro.
Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's
Packed with cozy down, the Patagonia Downdrift jacket keeps you warm all season long.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
Save 50% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.
Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's
With cozy insulation, this women's Patagonia Downdrift parka is an easy pick for frigid winter days. It's durable, warm and serves up timeless style when temperatures drop.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI
The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's
This packable, insulated and water-repellent North Face pullover features a vertical quilting pattern that holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's
For cold-weather workouts, The North Face Winter Warm Pro jacket is designed to keep wind out and heat in. Plus, this jacket is made to move with you so you never have to cut your run short.
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.
The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's
Stay dry with the Ceptor jacket from The North Face. It features 3-layer waterproofing and vents to get rid of excess heat when you're out on hikes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Style
The Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm: Shop Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and More
Sales & Deals