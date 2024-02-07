Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Jackets from Patagonia and The North Face with REI's Newest Winter Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter Hike
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:04 PM PST, February 7, 2024

Shop REI's best deals on winter gear from Patagonia and The North Face to stay warm this season.

More rain and snow is on the way as the series of February storms continues. If your winter coat could use an upgrade to withstand the arctic winds, heavy downpours and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on snow gear have you covered. 

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. New snow styles were just put on sale along with clothing for the rest of the year. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.

Shop REI's Best Jacket Deals

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece JacketDown Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for braving the rest of winter below.

Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

Get 40% off the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff jacket that traps body heat and blocks wind like a pro.

$239 $143

Shop Now

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Downdrift Jacket - Women's

Packed with cozy down, the Patagonia Downdrift jacket keeps you warm all season long.

$329 $230

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $139

Shop Now

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's
REI

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Men's

Save 50% on this lightweight version of a Patagonia classic for cozy warmth on chilly days.

$139 $69

Shop Now

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket - Women's

For those frigid winter days, the Patagonia Radalie insulated jacket has you covered with water repellency, Thermogreen insulation and a sporty quilted design.

$199 $139

Shop Now

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket - Women's

Meet your new everyday jacket. With its warm, windproof protection, the Patagonia Classic Retro-X fleece jacket keeps you cozy on chilly commutes and weekend trails.

$229 $137

Shop Now

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's
REI

Patagonia Downdrift Parka - Women's

With cozy insulation, this women's Patagonia Downdrift parka is an easy pick for frigid winter days. It's durable, warm and serves up timeless style when temperatures drop.

$399 $279

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Women's

The Patagonia Down Sweater is lightweight, windproof and warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's
REI

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Men's

This packable, insulated and water-repellent North Face pullover features a vertical quilting pattern that holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.

$220 $132

Shop Now

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Jacket - Men's

For cold-weather workouts, The North Face Winter Warm Pro jacket is designed to keep wind out and heat in. Plus, this jacket is made to move with you so you never have to cut your run short.

$150 $105

Shop Now

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's

Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.

$215 $129

Shop Now

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
REI

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's

With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.

$150 $90

Shop Now

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's
REI

The North Face Ceptor Jacket - Men's

Stay dry with the Ceptor jacket from The North Face. It features 3-layer waterproofing and vents to get rid of excess heat when you're out on hikes.

$430 $301

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

Style

15 Best Men's Winter Coats: Shop Patagonia, Columbia, Marmot and More

The Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm: Shop Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and More

Style

The Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm: Shop Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia and More

Sorel's Winter-Ready Boots Are 60% Off With This Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Sorel's Winter-Ready Boots Are 60% Off With This Exclusive Code

Save Up to 40% on UGGs During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on UGGs During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

Shopping

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations

Save Up to 40% on The North Face Jackets, Fleeces, Boots and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on The North Face Jackets, Fleeces, Boots and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women: Shop Styles from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women: Shop Styles from Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm

Shopping

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm

The Best Women’s Winter Coats on Sale

Shopping

The Best Women’s Winter Coats on Sale

The 15 Best Winter Favorites from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Winter Favorites from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Tags: