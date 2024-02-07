More rain and snow is on the way as the series of February storms continues. If your winter coat could use an upgrade to withstand the arctic winds, heavy downpours and subzero temperatures, REI's newest deals on snow gear have you covered.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering up to 50% off top cold weather brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Salomon and more. New snow styles were just put on sale along with clothing for the rest of the year. From warm jackets and winter running clothes to durable snow boots, you won't be left out in the cold with the right gear at the lowest prices we've seen.

Shop REI's Best Jacket Deals

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the steep discounts available now. Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Patagonia bestsellers for men and women like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket, Down Sweater, and Nano Puff Jacket. The Patagonia deals at REI will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like puffer jackets and hiking boots, check out the best deals from REI's sale for braving the rest of winter below.

Best Patagonia Jacket Deals at REI

Best North Face Jacket Deals at REI

RELATED CONTENT: