These great raincoats for fall don't sacrifice style.
There's no need for a drugstore rain poncho when April showers strike. With so many cute rain jacket options available now from Free People, The North Face and more top brands, you might actually relish getting caught out in the rain this spring.
The type of raincoat needed can vary from season to season and can also depend on the weather in your area. In warmer clients, a chosen rain jacket can be a simple, chic shell. On the other hand, a thicker raincoat that provides warmth via cotton or shearling lining is necessary where the temperatures are much colder. We've splashed around on the internet and done our due diligence to share the best rain jackets for April showers we've found with options that span various needs.
Whether you're seeking a sporty look or something more fashion-forward, find a reviewer-loved option for your budget ahead. Some styles are even on sale now. While you're shopping for rainy days ahead, don't forget a new pair of rain boots to go along with your rain jacket as well.
Below, shop the best rain jackets for women this spring 2024.
FP Movement Singin' In The Rain Packable Jacket
This wind-resistant rain jacket from Free People's FP Movement comes in three colors. It's packable and non-insulated, making it great for layering and travel.
lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket
This thigh-length raincoat from lululemon has a sweat-wicking liner for any active endeavors. Find it in two colors.
Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket
This sporty shell from Patagonia has a microfleece-lined neck for warmth. Find it in six colors.
Carhartt Rain Defender Coat
Take on any adventure in this Carhartt raincoat with a relaxed fit. It comes in 10 colors.
Ilse Jacobsen Rain Slicker
While we love this classic yellow rain jacket look, this piece is available in 11 colors.
The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket
Check out this raincoat from The North Face. It comes in three colorways.
Sam Edelman Patch Pocket Hooded Water Repellent Rain Jacket
This classic rain jacket from Sam Edelman comes in two neutral colors. It has an internal drawcord at the waist for an hourglass look.
SaphiRose Long Hooded Rain Jacket
This more affordable raincoat from Amazon comes in 11 color options. It has a casual fit for layering and a cute plaid lining.
Vuori Elijo Rain Jacket
This Vuori rain jacket in a grass hue is breathable and packable. It has a relaxed fit so you can layer for warmth.
The North Face Alta Vista Jacket
This The North Face classic is wind-resistant and mid-weight, making it easy to bring along on your adventures. Find it in three colorways.
The North Face Valle Vista Stretch Jacket
This warm, wind-resistant The North Face can help you weather just about any rain storm.
Athleta RainOut Sutro Long Trench
Find a raincoat that suits you. This one is available in three height options: petite, standard and tall. It's also available in plus sizes.
Bloggerlove Rain Jacket
This Amazon raincoat with a striped lining has a hidden drawstring to emphasize your shape. It comes in 13 colors.