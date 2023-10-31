Before winter snow comes fall showers, and there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for fall 2023 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.

These women's rain boots from Hunter, UGG, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets (some are even on sale right now). Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer small heels, faux fur linings and more.

A great pair of rain boots has the power to make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 15 cool styles that will transition from fall to winter. Shop these options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Hunter Wellington Boots Amazon Hunter Wellington Boots "Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." Find them in 18 colors. $83 and up Shop Now