Brave the elements and splash around in the best boots for women this fall.
Before winter snow comes fall showers, and there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for fall 2023 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.
These women's rain boots from Hunter, UGG, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets (some are even on sale right now). Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer small heels, faux fur linings and more.
A great pair of rain boots has the power to make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 15 cool styles that will transition from fall to winter. Shop these options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.
Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot
These Chelsea-style Barbour rain boots are fun because they come in a wide selection of colors, from bright to neutral. Prices vary by color.
Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
Yes, Jeffrey Campbell makes rain boots. –– and affordable ones, at that. This Chelsea-style rain boot comes in a chic matte black and has a small platform heel.
UGG Droplet Knee High Waterproof Boot
Get down to business with a knee-high style. These UGG rain boots come in two colors.
Sperry Saltwater Flood Duck Boot
These duck boots brighten up a dreary day with a pop of color. They come in a pink or black floral print.
Kate Spade New York Puddle Rain Bootie
These rain booties have a slight heel for a rainy-day fashion moment. Find them in three colors.
Everlane The Rain Boot
While these Everlane rain boots are also offered in a respectable brown, we're swooning over this sage hue.
Dolce Vita Elyse H2O Boots
These rain boots could pass as regular boots. They come in both standard and wide widths and two colorways.
Planone Short Rain Boots
These affordable rain boots from Amazon have a Chelsea style and come in seven colors.
Riuetar Rain Boots
These affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon offer a chunky, cool look. Find them in four colors.
UGG Drizlita Genuine Shearling Lined Rain Boot
These clear rain boots are as unique as they come. Show off a printed pair of socks in these rain boots without sacrificing warmth due to their shearling lining.
Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie
These Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon have a warm lining for cool days. Find them in five colors.
Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to stay both fashionable and dry.
Hunter Original Short Rain Boot
Hunter rain boots are a classic, and this short style comes in a whopping 29 colors.
Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boots
The short boots also come in a glossy finish. Find them in a range of colors.
Hunter Wellington Boots
"Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." Find them in 18 colors.