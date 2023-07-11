Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on E-Bikes to Cruise Comfortably This Summer

By Dania Nasib
E-bikes
From daily commutes to running errands around town, e-bikes are becoming more and more popular. While E-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, they can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is upon us with some of the best electric bikes on sale now and ready to come home with you. Or in this case, leave home with you.

E-bike sales have soared in recent years due to their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. The best Prime Day e-bike deals include folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes, city e-bikes and mountain e-bikes, so there is a wide range of options to cycle everywhere with ease. Some even include a pedal assist mode for an easier ride.

Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to travel, we've scoped out the best discounted e-bikes you can shop during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Fast and compact, the e-bikes are great options for commuters, college students, and really anyone who prefers to get around without a car.

Best Prime Day E-Bike Deals to Shop Now

HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W
HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W
Amazon
HAPPYRUN Electric Bike for Adults, Ebike 1500W

With an impressive retro motorcycle frame design, combined with a modern electrical system, HAPPYRUN electric bike is a true example of a tribute to the classics, both stylish and retro. Riding this stylishly styled adult electric bike makes you the talk of the town.

$1,299$1,039
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike
Amazon
ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike

With professional 24-speed gears, get stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability than 21 speed gears. This bike's front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide powerful, progressive braking even in rainy conditions.

$489$420
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike

The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike a max speed up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode.

$1,799$1,349
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Miclon Cybertrack 350W Motor Electric Bike

Featuring a 3H fast charging function, you only have to wait a little before starting the next journey. The well-designed, high-strength front suspension fork can effectively absorb shocks during your rides and help control the direction. 

$700$500
Aventon 40V Electric Bike
Aventon 40V Electric Bike
Amazon
Aventon 40V Electric Bike

This electric bike for adults runs on a high-powered 350W motor to reach a max speed of 20 MPH—get to work or school fast! Enjoy smooth rides up to 26 miles on a single charge—and go further with expandable battery power.

$1,700$1,190
SWFT - BMX eBike
SWFT - BMX eBike
Amazon
SWFT - BMX eBike

This quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on-the-go or hopping curbs to get where you're going faster. 

$999$700
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike
Amazon
Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike

Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode keeps your bike protected. 

$1,299$1,199
Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Amazon
Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike

The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.

$659$598

