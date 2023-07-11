From daily commutes to running errands around town, e-bikes are becoming more and more popular. While E-bikes can seriously change your life for the better, they can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is upon us with some of the best electric bikes on sale now and ready to come home with you. Or in this case, leave home with you.

E-bike sales have soared in recent years due to their speed, reliability, and convenience of getting you wherever you need to go, without leaving you feeling exhausted by the time you arrive. The best Prime Day e-bike deals include folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes, city e-bikes and mountain e-bikes, so there is a wide range of options to cycle everywhere with ease. Some even include a pedal assist mode for an easier ride.

Whether you want to save money on gas or are just looking for an environmentally-friendly way to travel, we've scoped out the best discounted e-bikes you can shop during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Fast and compact, the e-bikes are great options for commuters, college students, and really anyone who prefers to get around without a car.

Best Prime Day E-Bike Deals to Shop Now

ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike Amazon ANCHEER 350/500W Electric Bike With professional 24-speed gears, get stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability than 21 speed gears. This bike's front and rear mechanical disc brakes provide powerful, progressive braking even in rainy conditions. $489 $420 Shop Now

Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Velowave 750W Motor Electric Bike The powerful 750W high-speed BAFANG brushless motor provides this electric bike a max speed up to 28 mph. Ride on all terrains with 80Nm of torque and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode. $1,799 $1,349 Shop Now

Aventon 40V Electric Bike Amazon Aventon 40V Electric Bike This electric bike for adults runs on a high-powered 350W motor to reach a max speed of 20 MPH—get to work or school fast! Enjoy smooth rides up to 26 miles on a single charge—and go further with expandable battery power. $1,700 $1,190 Shop Now

SWFT - BMX eBike Amazon SWFT - BMX eBike This quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on-the-go or hopping curbs to get where you're going faster. $999 $700 Shop Now

Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Amazon Paselec 750W Motor Electric Bike Ride up to 40 miles per charge and reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. This e-bike offers strong climbing and acceleration capabilities, plus the anti-theft lock and Waterproof mode keeps your bike protected. $1,299 $1,199 Shop Now

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Amazon Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. $659 $598 Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

