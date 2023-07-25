Back-to-school season is just around the corner, which means it's not too early to beat the shopping rush and start checking supplies off your list. If you're heading back to the classroom, you're going to need some computing power. The best back-to-school deals at Amazon are offering big savings on Apple MacBooks that will have you flying through homework and note-taking like a pro.

Apple products rarely see major discounts, but we're currently seeing solid discounts on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet.

Don't miss out on the array of outstanding Apple deals that are available ahead of the new school year — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.

Best Amazon Back-to-School Deals on MacBooks

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Get $200 off Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the Max M2 chip. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for homework and studying. $3,099 $2,899 Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,499 $1,299 512GB STORAGE Shop Now $1,299 $1,099 256GB ​​​​​​​STORAGE Shop Now

2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

MacBooks aren't the only Apple products we're seeing at Amazon for back-to-school shopping. Check out the best deals on Apple iPads, Apple AirPods, and more.

