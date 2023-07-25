The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Score on Amazon Right Now
Back-to-school season is just around the corner, which means it's not too early to beat the shopping rush and start checking supplies off your list. If you're heading back to the classroom, you're going to need some computing power. The best back-to-school deals at Amazon are offering big savings on Apple MacBooks that will have you flying through homework and note-taking like a pro.
Apple products rarely see major discounts, but we're currently seeing solid discounts on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon. Right now, you can save up to $249 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 32GB of unified memory, these MacBooks are at the lowest prices we've seen yet.
Don't miss out on the array of outstanding Apple deals that are available ahead of the new school year — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Ahead, score Apple's sleek and powerful laptops for less.
Best Amazon Back-to-School Deals on MacBooks
Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Get $200 off Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the Max M2 chip. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for homework and studying.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop.
The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
MacBooks aren't the only Apple products we're seeing at Amazon for back-to-school shopping. Check out the best deals on Apple iPads, Apple AirPods, and more.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
