15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical
Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. Teaching can oftentimes feel like a thankless job, so a gift can help you say everything they need to hear. While back-to-school shopping, don't forget the team captain. We've put together a list of the best gifts you can give your teacher to start the new semester with a "thank you."
There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect back-to-school teacher gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy and actually use.
With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. Some of these teacher appreciation gifts are simple things to make their days at school easier, and others will help them enjoy their mornings before a long day.
Below, check out 15 top teacher gifts to give in 2023 for the start of school.
This small but mighty vacuum will save teachers from the annoying little messes in life — especially in the classroom. You just hold it by your hand and move it to easily clean your desk and keyboard.
Constructed of recycled stainless steel, the Stanley 40 fl. oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler offers maximal hydration with fewer refills — ideal for commuting, workouts or for anyone who's on the go.
If you want to get something personalized for a teacher's desk, this custom name plate is made from old Scrabble tiles.
This gift box curates 4 freshly-roasted coffees from award-winning roasters and pairs them with 4 artisan chocolates, plus tasting notes for each pairing. To help fuel the new school year, Bean Box is offering a buy one, get one Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box deal with code BTSBOGO.
For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
You can really stay organized with this planner that lets you schedule by the hour each day.
Because action items can arise in the blink of an eye, Kate Spade's large planner includes 140 daily planning pages that have a dateless design so they're free to plan their days as needed.
Sometimes an afternoon pick-me-up is exactly what a teacher needs to get through a long day. This K-Mini Plus is slim enough to fit on desks and any shelf in the classroom.
Before the school bell rings, most teachers' first stop in the morning is Starbucks. Treat them to their favorite drinks with a gift card.
An Amazon Gift card ensures that the teacher you're shopping for will buy something they actually want, whether it's something for themselves or the classroom.
A fun and colorful addition to their desk, these pens will help your teacher grade in style. It's a fact: A teacher can never have too many fun colored pens.
Desk plants are a great way to add a vibrant look to their classroom. Succulents are easy care houseplants, so you wouldn't be giving a teacher even more responsibilities than they already have.
This 300-piece set will come in handy when they're looking for one more paper clip for that stack of papers.
Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer — especially when it comes as a gift. Helping them stay organized is basically giving them the gift of peace of mind.
Teachers have a lot going on, so help them remember it all with this refillable journal customized with their initials. The personalized canvas journal comes in six colors.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 50% On Corkcicle's Must-Haves for Back to School
Save 25% On Under Armour Backpacks Before Heading Back to School
The Best Back-to-School Deals On Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads & More
The 14 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales to Shop This Week
15 Best Cycling Deals to Shop from REI's Biggest Bike Sale of The Year
The 24 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
The M1 MacBook Air Drops to All-Time Low Price for the New School Year