15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical

Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. Teaching can oftentimes feel like a thankless job, so a gift can help you say everything they need to hear. While back-to-school shopping, don't forget the team captain. We've put together a list of the best gifts you can give your teacher to start the new semester with a "thank you."

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect back-to-school teacher gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy and actually use.

With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. Some of these teacher appreciation gifts are simple things to make their days at school easier, and others will help them enjoy their mornings before a long day.

Below, check out 15 top teacher gifts to give in 2023 for the start of school.

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Desktop Vacuum Cleaner This small but mighty vacuum will save teachers from the annoying little messes in life — especially in the classroom. You just hold it by your hand and move it to easily clean your desk and keyboard. $17 $13 Shop Now

Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box Bean Box Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box This gift box curates 4 freshly-roasted coffees from award-winning roasters and pairs them with 4 artisan chocolates, plus tasting notes for each pairing. To help fuel the new school year, Bean Box is offering a buy one, get one Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box deal with code BTSBOGO. $39 BOGO WITH CODE BTSBOGO Shop Now