Whether a phone alarm just won't wake you up, or you want to keep your phone out of your bedroom altogether, an alarm clock may be the best option for you. But gone are the days of the analog alarm clock. These days, there are smart alarm clocks with all sorts of features. Investing in one may help out when daylight saving time strikes on March 10 and we lose an hour of sleep.

With so many eye-opening options out there, it can be tough to choose. That's why we've done the shopping for you. We've found alarm clocks that wake you with light instead of harsh sounds, alarm clocks that are voice-controlled, and even alarm clocks that you have to chase around your room to turn off.

Check out the best alternative alarm clocks of 2024 ahead from Hatch, Loftie, Philips and more brands. There's an option for your budget and needs below to help you get your best sleep ever in 2024. And, so you can rest easy, some are even on sale now.

Hatch Restore 2 Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Hatch is the sunrise clock with light that gradually brightens before your alarm sounds. It features a library of alarm and meditation sounds, a reading light with 22 color offerings and reduced blue light to help you sleep. $200 Shop Now

Loftie Clock Loftie Loftie Clock This smart alarm clock has a dimmable display, nightlight and a two-phase alarm. The first alarm phase is gentle, while the second one will really get you going. The Loftie is also a white noise machine and Bluetooth speaker that can play music, podcasts and more. Find a sleep timer, blackout mode and wellness content, including breath work, meditation music and guided meditation. $199 $149 Shop Now

Philips SmartSleep Amazon Philips SmartSleep This alarm clock simulates a sunrise and sunset with five natural wake-up sounds to choose from. It also features an FM radio, tap snooze option and automatic dimmable display. Use it as a bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings. $109 $90 Shop Now

Vivilumens Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon Vivilumens Sunrise Alarm Clock This eye-catching alarm clock has a wake-up light function at a more affordable price point. It starts lighting up 10 minutes before your alarm sounds. The clock also doubles as a USB charging station. $49 $39 with coupon Shop Now

i-box Alarm Clock Amazon i-box Alarm Clock This alarm clock doubles as a wireless phone charging station. You can adjust its brightness, set a radio alarm and more. $50 $40 Shop Now

Emerson SmartSet Walmart Emerson SmartSet This affordable phone-charging alarm clock even monitors your room temperature. Its brightness can be adjusted and it automatically sets the correct year, month, date, day and time. $23 Shop Now