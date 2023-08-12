Save 25% On Best-Selling Under Armour Backpacks Before Heading Back to School
The new school year calls for a new backpack and back-to-school shopping on Amazon is a convenient option for students and parents alike. with just a couple weeks of summer vacation left, Amazon is offering epic discounts on must-have school essentials.
Right now, you can get 25% off best-selling Under Amour backpacks to carry your laptop, textbooks, water bottle and more. Under Armour backpacks are sturdy yet stylish for all ages, especially for student athletes.
If you are going to school in a city where the weather is often unpredictable, Under Armour backpacks are built with the brand's Storm technology for water resistance and all-weather protection. Your books and computer will stay dry as the laptop backpack repels rain and snow.
Ahead, hit the gym or the classroom with an Under Armour backpack on sale at Amazon now. Every style is tough, spacious, and comfortable, and has plenty of pockets to help organize your belongings. Plus, check out more of Amazon's best back-to-school deals to save on even more supplies just in time for the new semester.
These bags are tough, light, and water rolls right off them—and the bungee sleeves make it easy to stow things like a jacket quickly.
Under Armour calls this backpack a "favorite" for a reason. It's tough, holds all your stuff, looks great, feels good on your back, and the rain rolls right off.
This backpack is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon for its breathable air-mesh padded back, soft-lined laptop sleeve, and large front shoe pocket placed at bottom of the bag.
Ergonomically constructed for the female back with body-mapped back panel for comfort and unrestrictive carry, this laptop backpack is both spacious and comfortable.
Under Armour's Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant and stain-resistant finish on this backpack. The laptop sleeve holds up to 15" MacBook Pro or a similarly sized laptop.
