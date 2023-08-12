The new school year calls for a new backpack and back-to-school shopping on Amazon is a convenient option for students and parents alike. with just a couple weeks of summer vacation left, Amazon is offering epic discounts on must-have school essentials.

Right now, you can get 25% off best-selling Under Amour backpacks to carry your laptop, textbooks, water bottle and more. Under Armour backpacks are sturdy yet stylish for all ages, especially for student athletes.

Shop Under Armour Backpacks

If you are going to school in a city where the weather is often unpredictable, Under Armour backpacks are built with the brand's Storm technology for water resistance and all-weather protection. Your books and computer will stay dry as the laptop backpack repels rain and snow.

Ahead, hit the gym or the classroom with an Under Armour backpack on sale at Amazon now. Every style is tough, spacious, and comfortable, and has plenty of pockets to help organize your belongings. Plus, check out more of Amazon's best back-to-school deals to save on even more supplies just in time for the new semester.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

