Even though it feels like summer has just begun, class will be back in session sooner than you think — which is why now is the time to start checking off your back-to-school shopping list. To prepare your daughter for the new school year, she's going to need quite a few things: affordable school supplies, a new backpack and perhaps a new outfit or two.

We're guessing that she could also use a new pair of kicks to start off the school year on the right foot, which is why we've found the best deals on back-to-school shoes for girls.

When it comes to shoe shopping for kids, comfort is without a doubt a top priority — but that doesn't mean you'll have to sacrifice style. Sneakers are the most popular choice for their versatility. Go classic with Converse All Stars or Adidas Grand Courts, or mix things up with a colorful pair of Steve Maddens. We've found deals on Hunter boots for braving rainy days, as well as a pair of memory foam-padded Mary Janes for dressier occasions.

Below, shop the best deals on back to school shoes for girls to fly through school in style. For even more shopping inspiration, check out our Ultimate 2023 Back-to-School Shopping List.