Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls: Shop Converse, Steve Madden, Adidas, Crocs and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
shoes
Getty

Even though it feels like summer has just begun, class will be back in session sooner than you think — which is why now is the time to start checking off your back-to-school shopping list. To prepare your daughter for the new school year, she's going to need quite a few things: affordable school supplies, a new backpack and perhaps a new outfit or two.

We're guessing that she could also use a new pair of kicks to start off the school year on the right foot, which is why we've found the best deals on back-to-school shoes for girls.

When it comes to shoe shopping for kids, comfort is without a doubt a top priority — but that doesn't mean you'll have to sacrifice style. Sneakers are the most popular choice for their versatility. Go classic with Converse All Stars or Adidas Grand Courts, or mix things up with a colorful pair of Steve Maddens. We've found deals on Hunter boots for braving rainy days, as well as a pair of memory foam-padded Mary Janes for dressier occasions.

Below, shop the best deals on back to school shoes for girls to fly through school in style. For even more shopping inspiration, check out our Ultimate 2023 Back-to-School Shopping List.

New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Kid's FuelCore Reveal V3 Boa Running Shoe

Available in big and little kids' sizes, these New Balances feature a dial closure for a secure fit and easy fastening.

$64$46
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

These classic Grand Court 2.0 sneakers are a stylish option at any age.

$55$40
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom
Native Shoes Robbie Sugarlite Slip-On Sneaker

Native's best-selling slip-on sneakers are made from waterproof rubber to withstand any weather.

$55$39
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)
Zappos
Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 (Little Kid/Big Kid)

"My daughter has been getting a new pair of these every summer," wrote one happy reviewer. "We use them for everything! Park, water play, hiking, you name it. She easily puts them on herself and out the door we go."

$45$26
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Street Twill

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Converse All Stars.

$50$45
WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Jhayward Cognac

Your little fashionista can rock the cowboy boot trend with this brown style from Steve Madden.

$70$42
WITH CODE EXTRA
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog
Zappos
Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clog

Crocs are even more fun in an eye-catching metallic finish.

$45$34
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat
Amazon
Keds Unisex-Child Daphne Mary Jane Flat

Made of genuine leather, these Mary Janes are adorable and ultra-comfortable thanks to a memory foam footbed.

$38$28
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60$34
Toms Youth Alpargata Summer Hippos
Youth Alpargata Summer Hippos
TOMS
Toms Youth Alpargata Summer Hippos

Brighten up her day with these adorable hippo print slip-ons from TOMS.

$41$23
Hunter First Rainbow Glitter Boots
Hunter First Rainbow Glitter Boots
Amazon
Hunter First Rainbow Glitter Boots

These puddle-proof wellies from Hunter are built to keep her feet dry and comfy even in a downpour.

$80$52
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Jrezume Multi

Show off her colorful personality in a pair of funky rainbow glitter sneakers with a cozy sherpa lining.

$50$28
WITH CODE EXTRA

RELATED CONTENT:

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals from Apple, Lenovo, Dell and More

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale

Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to 75% On Laptops

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The 10 Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More