The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals at Amazon Right Now: Shop Backpacks, Laptops, School Supplies and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
School's out for summer, but before we know it, that school bell will be ringing again. Whether you're attending your final year of college or have a kiddo starting preschool, it's time to start back-to-school shopping

While it may seem strange to focus on school supplies in the middle of the summer, some deals can't wait. Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up and Amazon is serving up major discounts for all your back-to-school needs. We've scoured Amazon to find discounts on just about everything you'll need for the return to school.

From stylish backpacks to powerful laptops to popular school supplies and adorable lunch boxes, you can get ready for the new school year — and save some money in the process — with the help of Amazon's best back-to-school savings. We want to make sure you get an A+ for your back-to-school shopping, so we've studied up and found the best Amazon deals on school essentials.

Below, shop the best laptop deals, backpack and lunchbox deals and school supply deals.

Best Back-to-School Deals on School Supplies

Here are some items you (or your kiddo) may need for the new school year. Score brownie points with the teacher by grabbing extras for the classroom.

Five Star Spiral Notebook + Study App
Five Star Spiral Notebook + Study App
Amazon
Five Star Spiral Notebook + Study App

You can never have too many spiral notebooks and right now they're more than 50% off. With your purchase, you'll also get access to Five Star's smartphone app which allows you to scan your notes and study them on the go.

$10$5
Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens Flair Marker Pens
Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens Flair Marker Pens
Amazon
Paper Mate Felt Tip Pens Flair Marker Pens

Color coordinate your school notes, or just have colorful notes to pass to your friends under the desk when you shop this Paper Mate pack with 16 different colored pens. 

$16$11
Jisomin 12-Piece Constellation Gel Ink Pens
Jisomin 12-Piece Constellation Gel Ink Pens
Amazon
Jisomin 12-Piece Constellation Gel Ink Pens

Sticking with black ink doesn't need to be boring. Take, for example, these cute constellation pens, which hold black ink in out-of-this-world colorful casing.

$16$8
BIC Wite-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape
BIC Wite-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape
Amazon
BIC Wite-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape

We all make mistakes, but with this BIC white-out tape, no one ever needs to know. 

$8$5
Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set
Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set
Amazon
Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set

Doing homework and taking notes is more enticing when you have a super cute mechanical pencil set.

$16$10
WITH COUPON
Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters
Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters
Amazon
Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters

Take studying to the next level when you purchase this 24-count pack of highlighters, which are currently discounted by more than $20.

$34$15

Best Back-to-School Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes

Backpacks and lunchboxes are back-to-school essentials for keeping your homework safe and your brain fueled.

Adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
Amazon
Adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack

The iconic Adidas logo makes this a popular back-to-school option.

$45$34
High Sierra Loop Backpack
High Sierra Loop Backpack
Amazon
High Sierra Loop Backpack

From work to school to travel, this backpack from High Sierra can keep up with all your needs. 

$45$40
Lovina Bento Box Adult Lunch Box
Bento Box Adult Lunch Box
Amazon
Lovina Bento Box Adult Lunch Box

With this lunchbox set, you'll get an insulated lunchbox, ice pack and bento box with utensils. 

$22$14
WITH COUPON
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper
Amazon
Easthill Grid Mesh Pen Pencil Case with Zipper

See everything at a glance when using this mesh pencil case. 

$14$8
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Lovevook Laptop Backpack

Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged. 

$60$35
TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag
TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon
TuErCao Insulated Lunch Bag

With over 6,800 reviews, this insulated lunch bag has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Save over 35% on this stylish bag that is large enough to hold plenty of food.

$30$21
WITH COUPON
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box
Amazon
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box

TikTok loves these stackable bento boxes that keep your food separated and have built-in storage for the provided utensils. 

$30$15
WITH COUPON
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.

$40$24
WITH COUPON

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals

From Apple MacBooks to Lenovo deals, keep up with your homework by upgrading to one of these speedy laptops with ample storage.

2022 Apple MacBook Pro
13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)
Amazon
2022 Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop.

$1,499$1,299
512GB STORAGE
$1,299$1,099
256GB ​​​​​​​STORAGE
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon
2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals on Amazon. 

$2,499$2,383
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999$750
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i
Amazon
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i

This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute.

$650$490
HP 14 Laptop
HP 14 Laptop
Amazon
HP 14 Laptop

Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere.

$570$420
Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro
Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer
Amazon
Samsung 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro

Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $370 on this superb laptop with Amazon Prime Day.

$1,750$1,415

Best Back-to-School Headphone Deals

Block out study distractions with these Amazon deals on AirPods and noise-canceling headphones from Beats, JBL and more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
AirPods Pro 2
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.

$250$225
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$477
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound
Amazon
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Whether you're a parent with a child heading back to elementary school or high school, the Tune 510BT wireless headphones are perfect for any student. JBL's best-selling headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound and will fit comfortably in any backpack.

$50$40
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways for your student to choose from. Save over $65 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200$131
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$210

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

