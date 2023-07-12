The clock is ticking on the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, but rest assured, we've curated the top Prime Day deals across the website, including irresistible discounts on the most-loved MacBooks. Whether working from home or heading to school in the fall, Apple's latest laptops will have you flying through the day and streaming your favorite shows and movies at night.

Amazon Prime Day ends on July 12 at 11:59pm PDT, but but don't worry—we've uncovered the essential Apple deals you need to grab before it's too late. Prime Day deals are in effect on thousands of items for the next few hours and while Apple products rarely see major discounts, Amazon has the best deals we've ever seen on the latest and greatest MacBook Air and Pro models.

Just in time to start your back-to-school shopping, you can save up to $200 on Apple's latest M2-based MacBooks. With a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 chip, and up to 24GB of unified memory, these MacBooks at the lowest prices we've seen yet are a Prime Day deal you don't want to pass up.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,799 14-INCH Shop Now

Don't miss out on the amplified array of outstanding MacBook deals we've secured for Prime Day 2023 — including previous years' models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the Apple MacBook Pro is $500 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these Prime Day MacBook deals the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Apple MacBooks

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13 inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,299 $1,099 Shop Now

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2021) Save on this sleek silver 16" 2021 MacBook Pro deal. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life of up to 21 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so you won't have to worry about any lag. $2,699 $2,398 Shop Now

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals during Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $750 13-INCH Shop Now

MacBooks aren't the only Apple Deals that are seeing massive savings during Prime Day. Here are the top deals on iPads, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods, AirTags, and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

