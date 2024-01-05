It's a new year and Best Buy is here to help you score top deals on those wishlist items you might not have received this Christmas. Whether you're hoping to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl or revamp your home gym, Best Buy just launched a huge 3-day sale with deals across every category.

Now through Sunday, January 7, you can save big on tech and appliances to upgrade your gadgets and home for 2024. From Apple devices to 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and much more, this weekend is a great time to take advantage of the savings, no matter what your goals are this year.

Whether you're looking for the perfect laptop to learn a new skill or a handy kitchen appliance to cook more at home, Best Buy's weekend sale has you covered. To help you make the most of Best Buy's new year bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best deals on Apple Watches, OLED TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more.

Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's 3-Day Sale.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best TV Deals

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Buy 3- Day Sale - The Best Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $480 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Best Buy Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Appliance Deals

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $3,600 $3,000 Shop Now

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Laptop Deals

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. $1,550 $1,000 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

