Sales & Deals

Best Buy Launched a Massive 3-Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances and More Top Tech

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LG TV
LG
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:55 AM PST, January 5, 2024

Kick off the new year with top deals on tech and appliances from Best Buy's massive 3-day sale.

It's a new year and Best Buy is here to help you score top deals on those wishlist items you might not have received this Christmas. Whether you're hoping to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl or revamp your home gym, Best Buy just launched a huge 3-day sale with deals across every category. 

Shop the Best Buy Sale

Now through Sunday, January 7, you can save big on tech and appliances to upgrade your gadgets and home for 2024. From Apple devices to 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and much more, this weekend is a great time to take advantage of the savings, no matter what your goals are this year. 

Whether you're looking for the perfect laptop to learn a new skill or a handy kitchen appliance to cook more at home, Best Buy's weekend sale has you covered. To help you make the most of Best Buy's new year bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best deals on Apple Watches, OLED TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more.

Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's 3-Day Sale.

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best TV Deals

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,100 $1,600

Shop Now

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.

$1,300 $550

Shop Now

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Best Buy

LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV

Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.

$500 $300

Shop Now

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy

Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$3,150 $2,500

Shop Now

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
Best Buy

TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV

TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.

$430 $400

Shop Now

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Apple Watch Deals 

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm
Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations. 

$399 $349

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm
Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.

$799 $749

Shop Now

Best Buy 3- Day Sale - The Best Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

Apple AirPods Max - Silver
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver

For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.

$550 $480

Shop Now

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Best Buy

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.

$400 $350

Shop Now

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Best Buy

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Best Buy

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $299

Shop Now

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Appliance Deals

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Best Buy

Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator

Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster. 

$1,800 $1,500

Shop Now

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$3,600 $3,000

Shop Now

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy

Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035 $700

Shop Now

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125 $850

Shop Now

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.

$2,600 $1,900

Shop Now

Best Buy 3-Day Sale - The Best Laptop Deals

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Best Buy

MacBook Air 13" Laptop

Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop

This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen. 

$1,550 $1,000

Shop Now

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
Best Buy

Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.

$1,100 $900

Shop Now

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Best Buy

Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5

Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.

$1,000 $900

Shop Now

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop comes equipped with a beefy CPU, aluminum chassis, and a battery life of over 18 hours. Its 2.2K touchscreen boasts vivid colors and its keyboard and touchpad are among Lenovo's best in terms of comfortability and key travel.

$800 $680

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bowflex New Year's Sale: Save Up to $700 on Home Exercise Equipment

Sales & Deals

Bowflex New Year's Sale: Save Up to $700 on Home Exercise Equipment

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear at REI's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear at REI's Sale

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

Sales & Deals

Get Cozy in the New Year with Up to 40% Off Casper Mattresses

The Best Peloton Deals to Shop for the New Year: Save on Bikes, Clothing and Accessories

Sales & Deals

The Best Peloton Deals to Shop for the New Year: Save on Bikes, Clothing and Accessories

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop This Week

New Year, New You: The Ultimate Guide to Help You Stay Healthy, Fit and Organized in 2024

Best Lists

New Year, New You: The Ultimate Guide to Help You Stay Healthy, Fit and Organized in 2024

Save Up to 35% on Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

The New Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is $500 Off Right Now

Tech

The New Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is $500 Off Right Now

Save Up to $3,000 on TVs at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $3,000 on TVs at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Livestream NFL and NCAA College Football Games

Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Livestream NFL and NCAA College Football Games

Tags: