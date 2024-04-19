The 2023-24 NBA postseason is here.

As the play-in tournament wraps up today, teams prepare for the NBA playoffs tipping off this weekend. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics have secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs for the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively. There are tons of heated matchups lined up with elite talent — potentially including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, depending on how the play-in tournament shapes up.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs begins on Saturday, April 20. That means it's time to level up your TV to catch all the upcoming games. NBA fans looking to stream basketball games have a few different service options to catch all the action.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023-24 NBA playoff postseason games, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch Every NBA Playoff Game in 2024

The NBA playoff games will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. If you don't have cable, there are several options for streaming the 2024 NBA playoffs online.

For the top basketball games on TNT, ESPN and ABC, the best way to watch them without cable is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT and ESPN down to just $15, the Blue plan with your local ABC to $20, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $35.

For NBA TV you'll also need the $11 Sports Extras add-on. Sling TV includes 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the postseason's top NBA games.

You can also stream NBA games on ESPN, TNT, and ABC with Hulu + Live TV. Stream NBA games or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the NBA playoff games. Every game broadcast nationally will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. The only playoff games you won't get access to with FuboTV are those airing on TNT.

You can pay an extra $11 per month for the Sports Plus add-on to get the NBA TV channel.

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.

April 20: NBA 2024 Playoffs begin

April 28: NBA early entry eligibility deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)

May 6-7: Conference Semifinals begin (may move up to May 4-5)

May 12: NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm (Chicago, IL)

May 13-17: NBA Combine (Chicago, IL)

May 21-22: Conference Finals begin (may move up to May 19-20)

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2 June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4

June 17: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)

June 17: NBA Finals 2024 Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20: NBA Finals 2024 Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23: NBA Finals 2024 Game 7 (if necessary)

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (First Round)

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm (Second Round)

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League (Las Vegas)

NBA 2024 Playoffs First Round Schedule

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20. Here are all the dates, times and how to watch the first round. All times Eastern Standard Time.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston vs. No. 8 Seed**

Game 1: TBD vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 2: TBD vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics vs. TBD; Saturday, April 27 (6 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics vs. TBD; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: TBD vs. Celtics; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. TBD; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: TBD vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

** = Winner of Play-In Game between Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls on Friday

* = If necessary

(2) New York vs. (7) Philadelphia

Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee vs. (6) Indiana

Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Seed**

Game 1: TBD vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: TBD vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Thunder vs. TBD; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 ET TNT)

Game 4: Thunder vs. TBD; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: TBD vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder vs. TBD; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: TBD vs. Thunder; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

** = Winner of Play-In Game between New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings on Friday

* = If necessary

(2) Denver vs. (7) L.A. Lakers

Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(3) Minnesota vs. (6) Phoenix

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (3:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Tuesday, April 23 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, April 26 (8 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Sunday, April 28 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Wednesday, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6 and ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, June 6: Game 1

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Friday, June 14: Game 4

Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

