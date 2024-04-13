Saint West's got game!

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of her and Kanye West's 8-year-old son balling like a mini Mamba in his youth basketball game. The first two videos show Saint's got serious range, as he pulls up behind the 3-point line and sinks both shots.

But it's the third video where things get intense. You can see Saint's teammate push the ball up the floor before he dishes to Saint, who is waiting by the wing. As he begins to dribble the ball up the floor you can hear his teammates shout his name as he's swarmed by defenders

Undeterred, Saint busts an Allen Iverson-like crossover move before finding his footing and launching a 3-point attempt. And swoosh! Nothing but net. The crowd went wild, but no one celebrated as hard as Saint did, who hopped his way back to the other end of the floor pumped for the buzzer beater.

"My baby got the game winning shot at the buzzer," Kim wrote over the video she posted.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Saint's a big hoops fan, no doubt.

For his 8th birthday, Kim treated Saint to courtside seats to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns. For that game, the little baller rocked a LeBron James jersey. Saint even got a moment on the Jumbotron, showing off his dance moves with a friend.

Saint's a frequent visitor at Crypto.com Arena. He was also there when his uncle, Tristan Thompson played for the Lakers. Pretty soon, Saint just may find himself following in Tristan's steps.

