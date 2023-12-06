Best birthday ever! Kim Kardashian treated her son, Saint West, to courtside seats on Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns.

Saint was celebrating his eighth birthday with the special outing, rocking a no. 23 jersey, which is LeBron James' number.

Kim donned an off-the-shoulder all-black ensemble, smiling and laughing with her and ex Kanye West's eldest son at the game.

She was also spotted chatting with agent Rich Paul, Adele's longtime partner.

Saint got a moment on the Jumbotron, showing off his dance moves with a friend.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The Lakers beat the Suns 106 to 103.

In honor of the special day, Saint's excited mom took to Instagram, posting a series of photos and videos with her son.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!" Kim captioned the post.

This isn't the first time Kim has taken Saint to a Lakers game. She also brought the little guy courtside back in April.

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kim talked to her daughter, North West, about Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, playing for the Lakers.

"That's cool that your uncle plays for the Lakers. Is that not the coolest?!" Kim asked her daughter.

Kim and North have also shown their support for Tristan courtside.

Last year, Kim took Saint and a group of his friends and their moms to Europe for a soccer tour to see their favorite teams and players.

