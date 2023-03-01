Motherhood isn't always glamorous. Kim Kardashian kept it real on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. The mother of four was smitten after her 7-year-old son, Saint West, fell asleep in her bed.

Posting a selfie with her little guy, Kim wrote, "Is there really anything better in this life?"

She followed it up with another shot of the sleeping Saint, writing, "This face."

But things took a turn in her third pic when Kim wrote, "Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim shares Saint with her ex-husband, Kanye West, as well as 9-year-old daughter, North, 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 3-year-old son, Psalm.

Kim has been candid about her struggles co-parenting with her ex amid his many controversies, including his most recent antisemitic rants and "White Lives Matter" T-shirt line.

"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she said of Kanye on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022. "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Bomb North West and Monroe's TikTok Lipsync This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kim Kardashians Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint's Birthday With Sweet Message

Kim Kardashian and Son Saint West Booed at LA Rams Game

Related Gallery