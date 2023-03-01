Kim Kardashian Gets Punched in the Eye by Son Saint While He Sleeps in Her Bed
Motherhood isn't always glamorous. Kim Kardashian kept it real on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. The mother of four was smitten after her 7-year-old son, Saint West, fell asleep in her bed.
Posting a selfie with her little guy, Kim wrote, "Is there really anything better in this life?"
She followed it up with another shot of the sleeping Saint, writing, "This face."
But things took a turn in her third pic when Kim wrote, "Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!"
Kim shares Saint with her ex-husband, Kanye West, as well as 9-year-old daughter, North, 5-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 3-year-old son, Psalm.
Kim has been candid about her struggles co-parenting with her ex amid his many controversies, including his most recent antisemitic rants and "White Lives Matter" T-shirt line.
"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she said of Kanye on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022. "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"
