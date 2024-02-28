For pickleball newbies to seasoned professionals, we've rounded up the best pickleball paddles available in 2024.
Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner the first Golden Bachelor has gotten behind the hype. Pickleball — a game that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong — is a great way to spend quality time together with friends and family as the weather warms up this spring.
Pickleball has plenty of health benefits like getting your heart pumping, improving balance and fine-tuning coordination, but it's not like your typical workout; it's just a good time with friends. You'll need to find a pickleball court and invest in a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. While the pickleball balls are mostly the same, more thought should go into your pickleball paddle purchase.
The most important piece of equipment you'll use when playing the trendy game is a pickleball paddle. There are now hundreds of different paddles to choose from, like control paddles, all-court paddles and power paddles. Plus you'll want to consider weight, spin, shape and whether the paddle has a sweet spot when hitting the ball. You'll also want to ensure the paddle has a comfortable, non-slip handle grip and durable design. To help you score on the court and play your best, we've done the research and found the best pickleball paddles that follow the USA Pickleball regulations.
Below, we've curated a list of the best pickleball paddles on the market according to pickleball experts and reviewers, including affordable choices under $100 and splurge-worth paddle options. Shop our selection below to see how the perfect paddle can step up your game whether you are a pickleball pro or a beginner.
PCKL Pro Series Pickleball Paddle
Injected edge foam gives you increased shot accuracy while a honeycomb core helps you control your spin with the PCKL Pro Series Pickleball Paddle.
JOOLA Ben Johns Perseus Pickleball Paddle
The No. 1 ranked pickleball player in the world, Ben Johns, designed this paddle that's currently his go-to choice.
Selkirk 2024 Pickleball Paddle from SLK
Made with lightweight carbon fiber and offered in two shapes, this paddle delivers increased spin, optimized control and an ultra-comfortable grip. Plus it comes in nine bright colors.
Head Extreme Elite Fiberglass Paddle with Honeycomb Polymer Core & Comfort Grip
Renowned tennis racket brand Head also makes pickleball paddles for serious players. One reviewer said, "Love the lightweight feel and the ease of control both in serving and when at the non-volley zone."
Vatic Pro Prism Carbon Fiber 16mm
Vatic Pro's paddle offers the features of the high-end models at just $100. One reviewer said, "I have been using this paddle for the last 3 weeks, my game has improved, I have gained feel and control of the ball. The paddle is light and easy to maneuver. Value for money!!"
Paddletek Bantam EX-L Pro Pickleball Paddle
The sweet spot on this Paddletek paddle has smart response technology for added forgiveness when you don't have the perfect swing.
Gearbox CX14E Ultimate Power Elongated Pickleball Paddle
For more advanced players, this luxe paddle features Power Band Technology for a core with a trampoline effect and Hyper-Bite Spin Technology which gives the ball added bite.
Selkirk 2024 LUXX Control Pickleball Paddle
The innovative air dynamic throat cut-out can help increase swing speed. The open design also maximizes flexibility for better control.
Volair Mach 2 Forza Paddle
Engineered to deliver power and consistent performance, the Volair Mach 2 Forza Paddle is balanced while durable enough to keep up with the hard hits.
Engage Encore EX 6.0 Pickleball Paddle
Crafted with ControlPro polymer for vibration control and FiberTEK skin to provide forgiveness and spin, the Engage Encore EX 6.0 Pickleball Paddle is a favorite on the court.
Helium Pickleball Paddles Set of 4
New to the world of pickleball? With over 850 5-star reviews, this set of four lightweight honeycomb core paddles with graphite fiberglass surfaces is a great starting pack for beginners.
JOOLA Essentials Pickleball Paddles with Reinforced Fiberglass Surface and Honeycomb Polypropylene Core
For beginners who are getting more serious about their game, the JOOLA Essentials Pickleball Paddles that come with an attractive carrying case is a great option. One reviewer said, "I bought these for my husband and they make a nice gift. He likes the colors and the bag to keep everything in. Even though he is a beginner, he can tell a difference between these and the cheaper ones he had been borrowing. He said these are comfortable and he can put a lot more spin on the ball."
