Pickleball has exploded onto the scene of court sports and continues to rise in popularity — it's been dubbed "America's fastest-growing sport" and even Gerry Turner the first Golden Bachelor has gotten behind the hype. Pickleball — a game that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong — is a great way to spend quality time together with friends and family as the weather warms up this spring.

Pickleball has plenty of health benefits like getting your heart pumping, improving balance and fine-tuning coordination, but it's not like your typical workout; it's just a good time with friends. You'll need to find a pickleball court and invest in a bit of gear to play the ultra-popular game. While the pickleball balls are mostly the same, more thought should go into your pickleball paddle purchase.

The most important piece of equipment you'll use when playing the trendy game is a pickleball paddle. There are now hundreds of different paddles to choose from, like control paddles, all-court paddles and power paddles. Plus you'll want to consider weight, spin, shape and whether the paddle has a sweet spot when hitting the ball. You'll also want to ensure the paddle has a comfortable, non-slip handle grip and durable design. To help you score on the court and play your best, we've done the research and found the best pickleball paddles that follow the USA Pickleball regulations.

Below, we've curated a list of the best pickleball paddles on the market according to pickleball experts and reviewers, including affordable choices under $100 and splurge-worth paddle options. Shop our selection below to see how the perfect paddle can step up your game whether you are a pickleball pro or a beginner.

RELATED CONTENT: