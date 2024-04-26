The chart-topping rock band from New Jersey, Bon Jovi, is giving audiences something new to sing about.

Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story is a four-part docuseries chronicling the group's legendary rise and staying power. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with band members — including singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboard player David Bryan, bassist Hugh McDonald, drummer Tico Torres and guitar player Phil X — this is a streaming event fans won't want to miss. Al four episodes of Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story are now streaming on Hulu as of Friday, April 26.

The release of the new docuseries coincides with Bon Jovi's 40th anniversary of making music together. Jon Bon Jovi, the band's front-man, spoke with ET about the timing of the documentary.

"It's a round number, you know? I mean, I think 40 years is worth taking a look back... 50? I think at 50, [I] sort of wonder, 'Will I make it?'" Jon Bon Jovi said. He went on, "It was the 38th anniversary-ish when these thoughts came across my mind, you know, and I thought, 'Time to archive things, time to consider a documentary, time to think about what's the plan,' and this all came together."

Below, learn everything you need to know to stream the new series at home.

When does Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story premiere?

All four episodes of Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story premiere on Friday, April 26, 2024, on Hulu.

How to stream Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story online

Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story is a Hulu original series, so one of the easiest ways to stream the series at home is on Hulu. Hulu subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

Hulu subscribers who signed up for the Disney Bundle or who also have a Disney+ subscription can watch Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story on Disney+ with the new Hulu on Disney+ integration. Disney+ allows international users to stream the documentary, which cannot be done with Hulu alone.

Watch the Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story official trailer

