Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates are recounting some of their more tumultuous moments in the first look at Hulu’s new docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

On Thursday morning, the streaming service released a new trailer for the upcoming show, which sees the frontman, 62, and Phil X, Hugh McDonald, Tico Torres and David Bryan giving a behind-the-scenes look at the group’s highest highs and lowest lows over the years.

At one point in the trailer, Jon even reveals that he didn’t "think much" of "Livin' on a Prayer" when they first wrote and produced it. According to Hulu, the show -- which was filmed in February 2022 -- follows the band as Jon faces health issues pertaining to his voice that threatens the future of the group.

"A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt," a description of the series from Hulu reads. "As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he’s still living them."

Hulu

Fans of the band will also be treated to unreleased early demos, original lyrics and more never-before-seen tidbits from one of the most recognizable groups in modern rock history.

Watch the new trailer for the four-part docuseries in the player below:

Aside from interviews with the band's current and former members, the docuseries also features testimonials from Bruce Springsteen, Obie O'Brien, Everett Bradley, Doc McGhee, Dorothea Bongiovi, Matt Bongiovi, Paul Korzilius and Dean Grillo.

The film is directed by Emmy Award winner Gotham Chopra, best known for Kobe Bryant’s Muse and Man in the Arena.

In February, Jon spoke at a Television Critics Association event where he detailed the reason for filming the documentary at this point in his life.

"This is in fact the band's 40th anniversary," he said. "I wanted to document what had happened in my past, with the vision on what is the future."

In 2022, the GRAMMY winner underwent a vocal cord surgery that he said left him feeling aimless as a singer of more than 40 years. He said his "tool" being damaged was one of the most difficult experiences he has ever faced.

"God was taking away my ability and I couldn’t understand why," he said, adding that he "jokingly said the only thing that’s been up my nose is my finger" but that "one of my vocal cords had literally atrophied."

He added that in spite of the struggles with his instrument, the filming of the docuseries gave him the opportunity to take stock of his life and realize just how blessed he has been.

"Regrets, I have very few. I was lucky enough to have a dream and pursue it," Jon said, adding that if someone had told his younger self that there would be a documentary examining his band's trajectory and success, "I would have never in my wildest dreams believed it."

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres all four episodes on Hulu on April 26.

RELATED CONTENT: