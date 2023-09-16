Millie Bobby Brown is not banking on her fiancé Jake Bongiovi's famous rock star dad to perform at their wedding. Why? Jon Bon Jovi could use the break!

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna and shared what wedding planning's been like and whether the "It's My Life" rock star will perform at their wedding ceremony. For starters, Brown says wedding planning has been anything but stressful, and she has Bongiovi, 21, to thank for that.

"It has not been stressful at all for me," she said. "Jake is very involved. He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I’m always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' Ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us, so we’re both really excited."

Hoda Kotb then wondered if Jon will belt out a tune or two at the ceremony, and Brown had the perfect response.

"I feel like that's like an asking me to go and do a full-on play. I think the man needs a break," she said. "He doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. Maybe it’s a three-hour break. I don’t know how long he can go. I don’t know if he’ll be able to just do that [be father of the groom]."

It was back in April when Brown took to Instagram and flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring. The black and white photo shows Bongiovi hugging her from behind while she shows off a large diamond ring on that finger. Brown captioned the pic with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The following month, Jon confirmed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that his son and Brown are engaged. When asked how he felt about his son getting engaged at such a young age, Jon said, "I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together."

"I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," added the rocker -- who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, since tying the knot in April 1989.

Somewhere, Brown and Bongiovi are probably singing from the top of their lugs, "It's my life / It's now or never!"

