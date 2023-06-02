Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Their Engagement: PICS

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi are making memories.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently celebrated their engagement, as evidenced by photos shared by the Stranger Things star's makeup artist and hairstylist. In the snaps, fans can see the actress and her fiancé -- Jon Bon Jovi's 21-year-old son -- posing together in front of a neon sign that reads "Mr & Mrs Bongiovi." While the future groom sported a stylish green suit, Brown opted for wedding white in a lace cropped top and matching skirt set.

Of course, the 19-year-old star accessorized with something sparkly: her engagement ring.

"Congrats to the cutest couple in the world! @milliebobbybrown & @jakebongiovi on their engagement🤍," her makeup artist, Buster Knight, wrote on Instagram. "You two are so perfectly matched!!"

"Congrats to this beautiful couple!" her hairstylist Pete Burkill echoed on social media.

The celebration comes two months after Millie broke the news to fans that Jake had proposed. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," she captioned a photo of them together at the time with a ring on that finger.

Jake's rockstar dad later addressed his son's milestone at his young age. "I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together -- I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," he told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

"Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great," the world-famous singer added. "Jake is very, very happy."

Jake's future wife recently celebrated his 21st birthday in May with a touching message. "This sums us up," she captioned photos of them holding hands and walking in various places. "In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

