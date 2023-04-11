Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Stranger things have happened! Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday morning seemingly announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.
The 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted a sweet black and white photo of herself grinning with Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of on Bon Jovi, hugging her from behind while a large diamond ring was on display on her ring finger.
Brown captioned the pic with the lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"
Bongiovi also posted pics from the same shoot at the beach, writing, "Forever 🤍"
ET has reached out to reps for Brown for confirmation on the engagement.
Brown previously shared with WIRED that she met her man on Instagram. They first sparked dating rumors in 2021, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards in March 2022.
In October 2022, Brown told ET that her man was "pretty unbelievable" as the pair attended the New York City premiere of her film Enola Holmes 2.
