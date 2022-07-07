Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are displaying some major PDA. The couple was spotted kissing on July 4 while on a boat as part of their vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, sported a backwards baseball cap, sunglasses and swim trunks in the shot, while his Stranger Things star girlfriend, 18, paired a polka dot bikini with a baseball cap of her own.

BACKGRID

The pair sparked dating rumors last summer when Bongiovi shared a selfie of the duo cruising in the car. "bff <3," he wrote next to the pic. Then, in June 2021, Brown and Bongiovi were photographed holding hands while out and about in New York City.

In February, Brown posted photos of herself and Bongiovi celebrating her birthday together. Bongiovi shared similar shots on Instagram too, writing, "Happy birthday barbie ily <3."

The couple made their red carpet debut the next month, stepping out together for the 2022 BAFTA Awards. For the occasion, Brown opted for a custom black laced dress by Louis Vuitton, which she paired with a necklace and ring in white gold, and diamonds from the fashion house’s High Jewelry Collection. Bongiovi matched his lady in a sleek black tux with a black bowtie.

In May, shortly after Brown celebrated Bongiovi's birthday on Instagram, the couple walked another red carpet together, this time for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in New York City. The actress stunned in an ivory dress with a black accent half sleeve, while Bongiovi complemented his girlfriend’s look in a black suit and white shirt.

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown Get Emotional After Invasive Fan Encounter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Inside the 'Stranger Things' Stars' Real-Life Romances

Millie Bobby Brown Attends 'Stranger Things' Event With Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown on 'Gross' Change in Treatment Since Turning 18

Related Gallery