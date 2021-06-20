Millie Bobby Brown has found a connection with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi. A few weeks after sparking romance rumors on Instagram, the Stranger Things star was spotted holding hands with Bongiovi in New York City on Thursday. ET has reached out to Brown's rep for comment.

Pics obtained by Daily Mail show Brown, 17, wore a white top and flowy pink skirt for the outing, and paired her look with sunglasses and a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bongiovi, 19, also wore a face mask, and kept it cool in a button-up and striped shorts. The teen also held Brown's dog Winnie in a denim tote bag.

The pair sparked romance rumors after posing for a selfie on Bongoivi's Instagram earlier this month.

"Bff <3," he captioned the pic, as Brown replied with a "BFF 🦄" in the comments.

Brown previously dated musician Jacob Sartorius in 2018, and rugby player Joseph Robinson last year.

See more on the Enola Holmes star in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and New Role as ‘Enola Holmes’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Millie Bobby Brown Begs For Respect After Uncomfortable Fan Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After Not Getting Cast on 'GOT'

Millie Bobby Brown Dresses as Jennifer Aniston’s 'Friends' Character

Related Gallery