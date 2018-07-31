Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Split

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius have called it quits.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star and her 15-year-old musician boyfriend announced the sad news on their respective Instagram Stories Tuesday.

"The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends," Brown wrote in her post, which Sartorius echoed in his near-identical statement.

The former couple made it official in January with social media posts. Since then, they haven't been shy about sharing their relationship. On Brown's birthday in February, Sartorius called her the "funniest, most caring person" in a sweet tweet.

Happy birthday to this beautiful girl, 14!! you’re the funniest, most caring person in the entire world. I hope this year brings you lots of great memories and moments you remember forever. Can’t wait to see you, I love you and miss you so much!! ❤️ @milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/x9ttHDNUY2 — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) February 19, 2018

Back in March, Sartorius shared a video of the duo jamming out together.

The following month, the actress shared a photo of her then-beau giving her a piggyback ride.

In May, the "Hit Me Back" singer posted a pic of the pair at the beach.

While the relationship may be over, Brown still has lots to look forward to! The actress is currently filming the third season of Stranger Things, which is expected to drop on Netflix next summer.

Watch the video to see what to expect from the upcoming season:

