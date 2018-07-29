Why 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Won't Premiere Until Summer 2019

Stockpile your Eggos -- it's going to be a while before we get Stranger Things season three.

The Netflix hit won't premiere its third season until summer 2019, Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of Original Series, confirmed at the streaming service's Summer Television Critics Association press day on Sunday.

"It’s a hand crafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard," Holland explained of the show's delayed third season. "They understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better."

Stranger Things season two released in October 2017, and was renewed for season three in December. Fans suspected the season might take a while after a 90-second promo released earlier this month teased that the Starcourt Mall is coming to Hawkins, Indiana "next summer."

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) works alongside newcomer Robin (Maya Hawke) at an ice cream parlor in the clip, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the new character. Cary Elwes and Jake Busey have also been added to the cast of season three, which will take place over eight episodes in the summer of 1985. The season started filming in April.

In an interview with ET in May, Maya's father, Ethan Hawke, gushed about his daughter's new role. "I'm not surprised [she got the part]. I've thought that she was extremely talented since she was six, and it's fun to see the world through her eyes, and see my own profession through somebody who's just starting," he said of Maya, whom he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman. "She's an extremely sincere, passionate, young woman and she's at the beginning of her life. It's pretty thrilling."

And while speaking with ET last month, Noah Schnapp teased he was "excited" for his character, Will Byers, to have some fun after spending much of season two possessed by a creature from the Upside Down.

