'Stranger Things' Season 3 Promo Introduces a New Mall and a New Character

The first look at Stranger Things season three is here!

On Monday, the show's Twitter account released a nearly 90-second long look at what's in store for the Netflix series. However, fans shouldn't expect many plot clues from the clip as the entire promo is a commercial for a mall in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set.

"A growing patriotic community and a shining example of the American dream. Today Hawkins is taking another step into the future with the brand new Starcourt Mall," a peppy male in heard saying in the the fictional mall's promo, which features '80s-clad shoppers. "Families, friends, and, of course, teenagers can come together to shop, hang out, dine and enjoy. With retail options for every member of the family, including The Gap, Waldenbooks and Sam Goody, Starcourt Mall has it all."

Just when it looks like fans may not get glimpse at their favorite Stranger Things stars, the commercial cuts to the food court to show Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working alongside newcomer Robin (Maya Hawke) at Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor.

"And don't forget a state-of-the-art food court is just an escalator ride away! Featuring America's favorite place to cool down, Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop," the voice-over states, followed by Robin and Steve halfheartedly exclaiming, "Ahoy."

"Starcourt Mall is one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond," the commercial concludes. "So come on down and remember, Starcourt Mall has it all!"

Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

ET caught up with Ethan Hawke about his daughter Maya's mysterious role back in May. While the proud dad didn't give away any plot details, he had nothing but praise for the daughter that he shares with ex-wife, Uma Thurman.

"I'm not surprised [she got the part]. I've thought that she was extremely talented since she was six, and it's fun to see the world through her eyes, and see my own profession through somebody who's just starting," Ethan said. "She's an extremely sincere, passionate, young woman and she's at the beginning of her life. It's pretty thrilling."

Last month, ET spoke to Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show. The young actor said that he's "really excited" for what's to come in the third season, which, he promised, includes a bit of a break for his character.

“I’m just really excited that I'm going to have a lot of fun this year,” Schnapp said.

While everyone working on the show -- which just scored 12 Emmy nominations including Drama Series, Supporting Actor (David Harbour) and Supporting Actress (Millie Bobby Brown) -- is mum about any developments or plot points, fans do have a bit of information. The eight new episodes will take place in the summer of 1985 and, in addition to Maya's Robin, other new characters will be played by Cary Elwes and Jake Busey.

