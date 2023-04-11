From the Upside Down to head over heels! The cast of Stranger Things has grown up before our eyes. And while viewers love to watch the on-screen romances play out, the breakout stars from the Netflix series have their own love lives to contend with.

Though the nail-biting fate of Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Max, and the rest of the Hawkins gang is now on pause until the much anticipated fifth and final season, the offscreen lives of the show's ensemble of actors often seem just as fun (if a little less deadly).

Lead Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to seemingly announce her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in mid-April, but she's not the only one with love on the brain.



Here's a look at the Stranger Things stars' real-life romances.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

The 19-year-old British actress, who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series, seemingly announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, in an Instagram post on April 11.

Flashing a giant diamond sparkler and captioning the post with Taylor Swift lyrics, Brown looked smitten in her beach photo shoot. Bongiovi also shared photos from the same shoot, writing, "Forever."

Brown previously shared with Wired that she met her man on Instagram. The couple launched their relationship on Instagram in 2021, and made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022. Bonjiovi also supported Brown at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in May and at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in September.

In January 2023, Brown reasserted her love for Bongiovi in an Instagram post that referred to her boyfriend as "my partner for life."

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote beneath a collection of 2022 photos. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!"

Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter

Finn Wolfhard keeps his private life under wraps, but he's been rumored to be dating actor Elsie Richter since 2021. Richter posted a blurry photo of the two of them laughing on her Instagram story in August 2021.

Caleb McLaughlin

While it may be true that Caleb McLaughlin's character, Lucas, gets one of the cutest relationships on the show -- his love story with Max -- McLaughlin is not reported to be seeing anyone off-screen.

Noah Schnapp

Early on in the Stranger Things journey, fans wanted Noah Schnapp to date his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, but the two always have remained only close friends. In January 2023, Schnapp came out as gay on TikTok, but is not currently reported to be in a relationship with anyone.

Schnapp's announcement came after his July 2022 confirmation that his Stranger Things character is gay.

Sadie Sink

While some fans believe Sadie Sink to be romantically involved with Patrick Alwyn, the younger brother of Taylor Swift's beau, Joe, she hasn't confirmed those rumors.

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu

Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu celebrated their five-year anniversary in March 2023, when Matarazzo posted a tribute to Yu on Instagram.

"Holy s**t. Five years. And yet again. I miss the post by one minute. Thanks for putting up with me every day. I love you," Matarazzo wrote.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Joe Keery met Maika Monroe on the set of the 2017 film After Everything, and the two have been dating ever since. While they also keep their relationship offline, the duo makes occasional appearances on red carpets together, including 2022's coveted Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In late 2022, there were rumors on TikTok that the pair had split, but they have never been confirmed nor denied.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Audiences may feel familiar with Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's undeniable chemistry because they also played lovers onscreen. The two actors met on the set of Stranger Things during season 1, and they've now been in a relationship for about three years. Though they've kept their love quite private, Dyer once spoke to Refinery29 about acting alongside her beau. "It's an interesting thing to work with someone who you go home with," she said. "It's always really fun."

Most recently, Dyer and Heaton were spotted together while enjoying a date night together in New York City in January 2023. The couple sat against a wall outside, bundled in winter coats and cozied together while they chatted with one another.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

David Harbour married British singer Lily Allen in 2019. The wedding made headlines for its wild details -- an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated, and the couple hosted their reception at In-N-Out.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay

Winona Ryder dated Johnny Depp in the '90s, a relationship that the media has recently revisited in light of Depp's trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Now, though, Ryder is romantically linked to sustainable fashion entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay. The two were first seen together over a decade ago in 2011, and have been in a private relationship ever since.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Maya Hawke was a newcomer to season three of Stranger Things but quickly established herself as just as beloved. Hawke is currently rumored to be dating musician Spencer Barnett. Though they also keep their relationship offline, the pair was spotted together at Dior's FW/22 women's show in Spring 2022.

Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock

Dacre Montgomery met his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, in their shared hometown of Perth, Australia. Though the couple initially made the global distance work, Pollock later moved to Atlanta to be with Montgomery while he filmed Stranger Things. They are now both planning to stay in the U.S.

Cara Buono and Peter Thum

Though Cara Buono's on-screen marriage to Joe Chrest is rather vexed with issues, she has been happily married to businessman Peter Thum for a decade.

