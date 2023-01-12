Talk about awkward!

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is opening up about his first onscreen kiss with Millie Bobby Brown, and it's safe to say, the moment was anything but romantic. In a teaser for Wolfhard's upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wolfhard got candid about the kiss, which Brown called "lousy" during a Vanity Fair interview in November.

"You know what, I was fine with it," Wolfhard said to host Drew Barrymore, when asked about Brown's opinion of their onscreen kiss. "I don’t know, it was one of those things where the first, it’s just an interesting thing when you have to like, my first onscreen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way, there was no just like, 'You’re gonna do this thing and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her.'"

Things even got even more awkward after Wolfward almost headbutted the Enola Holmes actress.

"And then, so I just like, almost headbutted her…the romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her, but I was twelve so, you know," he added. "I probably would have done the same thing if I was not onscreen in front of the entire world."

Finn Wolfhard reacts to his @Stranger_Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."



Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtMpic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023

Brown's confession came while hooked up to a lie detector machine for Vanity Fair. When asked if Wolfhard was a lousy kisser, Brown didn't hesitate with her answer, telling the interviewer, "He is," to which the lie detector administrator confirmed, sharing that the 18-year-old was indeed telling the truth.

"She's telling the truth. He's a lousy kisser," the administrator maintained.

Brown was also asked if Wolfhard, who plays her onscreen boyfriend in the hit Netflix series, has gotten any better at kissing, which she answered just as candidly.

"Not with me, no," Brown said.

When questioned about whether she had told Wolfhard about his kissing skills, she said she had not and was not too worried about him finding out about how she really feels.

"That's OK," she added.

See more from Wolfhard's interview, including what he has to say about his longtime friendship with Brown Jan. 19 on The Drew Barrymore Show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Jake Bongiovi Her 'Partner for Life'

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theories

’Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Cast Watch Original Audition Tapes!

Britney Spears Reacts to Millie Bobby Brown Wanting to Play Her in a Movie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery