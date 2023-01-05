'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp is opening up about his sexuality. In a TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star came out as gay.

In the video, Schnapp mouths along to sound that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."

On top of the video, Schnapp wrote that the sound represented his loved ones' reaction to his sexuality reveal.

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" he wrote.

The teen, who stars as Will Byers on Stranger Things, captioned his post with a reference to the Netflix series. "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," he wrote.

Schnapp's quip in the caption came after his July confirmation that his Stranger Things character is gay. At the time, he told Variety that it's "100 percent clear" that Will is gay and in love with his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

"Obviously it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing," he said. "Now it is 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just, like, all of a sudden be gay."

The actor noted that it makes him "so happy" that fans have related to and are moved by his performance on the show, adding that it felt "really good to get that recognition" for the Stranger Things scene that hinted at Will's sexuality.

