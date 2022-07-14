Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat seem to have made peace.

The Stranger Things actor made a pretty serious social media misstep earlier this month, sharing private messages from the GRAMMY-winning "Kiss Me More" singer, calling attention to her crush on his co-star, Joseph Quinn, and referring to her "Thirsty" in his caption. Doja Cat responded swiftly, slamming the 17-year-old in an Instagram Live and saying she "didn't feel comfortable" with his decision to make their conversation public.

The entire exchange cost Doja Cat 200,000 followers on Instagram, according to analytics data obtained by the Los Angeles Times, while Schnapp gained nearly one million followers on Instagram and three million on TikTok. Doja Cat's TikTok following remained largely the same.

All's well that ends well, as Schnapp took to TikTok on Wednesday to assure fans that things are "all good" between he and Doja Cat after apologizing for his transgression.

In a video set to Doja Cat's hit, "Kiss Me More," Schnapp commented: "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, the heartthrob at the center of the controversy, Quinn, is enjoying a major moment of his own. The 29-year-old Brit was moved to tears this week after receiving a heartfelt tribute from a fan at the London Film & Comic Con.

Even rock legends Metallica have proven themselves fans of Quinn's Stranger Things character, Eddie Munson, sharing a duet video alongside his epic "Master of Puppets" performance in the show's season finale.

Quinn has previously spoken about viewers' positive reaction to his character, who was introduced during season 4 of the Netflix series.

"It’s a completely overwhelming feeling," he told ET earlier this month. "... It’s so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they’ve found space in their heart for a new character… It’s just so heartwarming."

"The fact [that] we put it out there and it’s been so well received and, obviously, personally, like, for the character that I played, for people to be so welcoming, it feels like a big exhale," he added.

