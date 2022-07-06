A 'Stranger Things' Spinoff Is Coming to Netflix
Noah Schnapp Cries Over 'Stranger Things' Season 4, Vol. 2 Drop
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial: Watch District Attorney's Closing Ar…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
Wendy Williams Has Plans for Life and Love After Talk Show's Dem…
Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surpri…
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-d…
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne on Being Called a 'Villain' & Her 'Complex …
Hayden Panettiere Calls Holding Daughter Kaya 'The Best Feeling …
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Bre Tiesi on Having a Baby With Nick Cannon and the Other Women …
Prepare for an expanded Stranger Things universe. Following the release of the widely-viewed season 4 finale, the Duffer Brothers announced that they are working on a new, live-action spinoff series based on an original idea that they have come up with.
While no other details about the series were released, the news follows comments the two have made while speaking to press about the most recent season of the Netflix hit.
“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the Duffer Brothers said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via Variety). “That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”
They stressed it's not just “very different” but “1000% different," noting the connection between the two series is a focus on the “storytelling sensibility” and not any of the main characters.
In addition to the confirmation of the new Stranger Things series, the Duffer Brothers revealed they have launched the production company, Upside Down Pictures, which will be behind a new slate of projects coming to Netflix.
Some of the highlights include a live-action TV adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime series, Death Note, an original series from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and a series adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s The Talisman.
Beyond the screen, Stranger Things will expand to the stage with an all-new production set within the world and mythology of the original series. The play will be produced by Netflix, Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, who will also direct.
“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear. They are all about the details -- it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said. “We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner.”
The fourth season of Stranger Things, meanwhile, is currently the top show on Netflix, with audiences watching more than 1 billion hours of the latest installment of the series in the first 28 days. It holds the record for the streaming platform’s biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language series.
The Duffer Brothers’ nostalgia-filled saga will end with season 5, which currently doesn’t have a release date.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Stranger Things 4' Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Playing Vecna
'Stranger Things 4' Star Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Heroic Journey
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Spoilers: Who Died in the Finale?