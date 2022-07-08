Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp for Sharing Her DMs on TikTok

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is getting called out by Doja Cat! The 17-year-old Netflix star recently exposed the pop star's crush on his co-star in a TikTok that went viral but has since been deleted.

The actor posted screenshots of his private conversations with the musician, calling her "thirsty Doja." While the GRAMMY-winning singer apparently enjoyed season 4 of Stranger Things, she did not seem thrilled about her direct messages being shared.

In her DMs, Doja wasted no words asking Schnapp about the relationship status of actor Joseph Quinn. The 29-year-old actor played breakout star Eddie Munson in the show's latest installment, and his performance (and possibly his skill with a guitar) caught Doja's eyes.

"Noah can [you] tell Joseph to [hit me up]," she wrote to Schnapp in the screenshot Instagram messages. "Wait no. Does he have a [girlfriend]?"

"Lmao slide into his DMs," Schnapp responded.

Doja revealed she didn't know Quinn's Instagram or Twitter accounts, so he "doesn't have a DM to slide in."

Striving to be helpful, Schnapp sent the singer Quinn's Instagram profile, writing, "Right here ma'am."

The exchange came not long after Doja Cat tweeted out that Quinn is "fine as s**t," in May.

joseph quinn fine as shit — im better than you (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

After the TikTok went viral, Doja spoke out slamming Schnapp for posting their exchange, which the actor has since deleted.

On Thursday, Doja took to Instagram Live to express that she “didn’t feel comfortable” with Schnapp making their conversation public. "First, let’s try to be chill about it,” she said. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21. When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t. I’m trying to be super fair."

Doja continued, "You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t. You f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f**k-ups so that I don’t f**k up again."

The GRAMMY winner added that the post on TikTok surprised her. "But the fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack,” she told her followers. “That’s like borderline snake s**t. That’s like weasel s**t. I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Neither Schnapp or Quinn have responded to Doja's recent rant.

But considering what a big fan of Eddie the singer is, maybe Doja's looking for some solace after the character's tragic ending in season 4's finale!

Like Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin) and Alexei (Alec Utgoff) before him, fans were devastated when Eddie was killed off before the end of the latest epic season.

While fans were crushed by Eddie’s heroic death, Quinn told ET's Will Marfuggi it couldn’t have happened any other way. "It feels like the perfect crescendo to this kind of crazy sequence," he said of the way things played out in the finale. "The inventiveness to come up with that and the bravery to put it in is kind of, it’s well done by the Duffer Brothers."

"It’s a completely overwhelming feeling... It’s so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they’ve found space in their heart for a new character… It’s just so heartwarming," the British actor said of the intense fandom and reactions to his character.

"This season, the scale of it is enormous. And then the ambition is kind of ridiculous. So, there was no way that it couldn’t be this kind of mammoth process. And, you know, everyone worked so hard on it," Quinn said, reflecting on the massive season that was filmed and produced during the pandemic. "But the fact we put it out there and it’s been so well received and, obviously, personally, like, for the character that I played, for people to be so welcoming, it feels like a big exhale."

Although Quinn’s time on the series is over, he’s come out of it with great experiences and a newfound family. “They’re really nice people, and it was everything that you’d expect,” he said of his new co-stars. “It’s a good thing to go somewhere strange with a bunch of strangers and then leave that place with really dear friends.”

Watch the video below for more on Quinn's time on Stranger Things.

