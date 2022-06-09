'Stranger Things' 4 Releases Thrilling First Trailer for Volume 2
'Stranger Things': Jamie Campbell Bower on Vecna and What's Ahea…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Queen Elizabeth Meets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter …
Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads…
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice Had to Redo Wedding Invites Af…
Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker…
Todd and Julie Chrisley React to Being Found Guilty in Fraud Case
Jennifer Lopez Reflects on 'Beautiful' Life Stage She's In With …
Remembering Ray Liotta: ‘Goodfellas’ Co-Star Lorraine Bracco, J…
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About 'Painful' Public Feud With K…
Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in New York (Source)
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
What Chris Rock Thinks of Jada Pinkett Smith's Plea for Reconcil…
Romeo and Master P Reflect on Their Father-Son Bond (Exclusive)
Christina Haack Secretly Marries Josh Hall!
Chris Pratt Seeks Revenge in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Terminal …
There’s no shortage of Stranger Things on Netflix thanks to the hit series’ massive fourth season, which was split into two volumes. After the first seven episodes were released on the streaming platform during Memorial Day weekend, the final two episodes will debut on July 1, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend. With just three weeks to go, Netflix released the first trailer for Volume 2 during the streaming platform’s weeklong Geeked Week event.
And just like the previous trailers for Stranger Things season 4, the new teaser was jam-packed full of cryptic teases and exciting moments, as it shows what’s to come as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) fights to regain her powers and overcome her past while the rest of the gang try to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins, Indiana.
The Volume 2 trailer came after Netflix announced Stranger Things 4 Volume 1: Unlocked, the streaming platform’s official after show, during which secrets were spilled by creators the Duffer Brothers, executive producer Shawn Levy as well as most of the cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Joseph Quinn.
In addition to the after show, much of the cast spoke to ET about the expansive season 4, which will conclude with two feature-length episodes, and how everyone’s in “real, real danger” this time around. “Like, we haven’t been in as high stakes or potential danger before,” Natalia Dyer said. “That was surprising and scary.”
“And [that’s] applicable to every storyline,” added Joseph Quinn, who joined the series in the breakout role of Eddie Munson this season. “It’s not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger.”
Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Stranger Things' Cast Says Everyone Is in 'Real Danger' in 'Massive' Season 4 (Exclusive)
'Stranger Things 4' Newcomers Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco on Joining the Series (Exclusive)
'Stranger Things' 4 Spoilers: Sadie Sink on Max's 'Vulnerable' Journey and Kate Bush (Exclusive)