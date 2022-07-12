'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Breaks Down in Tears as He's Complimented on His Lengthy Fan Interactions
Joseph Quinn was moved to tears when a fan complimented him at a recent event. The 29-year-old Stranger Things star attended London Film & Comic Con over the weekend and was greeted by a reportedly oversold crowd during his meet and greet.
On social media, attendees claimed that Quinn's meet and greet was oversold by 400 tickets. As such, attendees claimed, staff at the event treated Quinn in a "f**king disgusting" way, and displayed "outrageous behavior" as they tried to get him through the long line of fans quickly.
"Staff fully yelled at him to shut the f**k up and to just sign and not to interact with fans bc they oversold and couldn't get all people seen," one person claimed, with another alleging, "[Quinn] did his best to make everyone feel they had a moment despite the staff not even stopping the queue to let him have some water."
Showmasters Events, the company that puts on LFCC, has yet to publicly address the allegations against their staff. They posted several videos online from Quinn's time at the event, calling his attendance an "honor."
Despite the staff's alleged behavior, fans praised Quinn online for taking his time with each person there for a meet and greet. During a Q&A the next day, one fan took it a step further, by offering "an extension of gratitude" to Quinn.
"I'm sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday, whether it's true or not, about how you were treated. I won't really comment on it, but I just wanted to say thank you from all of us," the fan said, according to a video posted on Twitter. "We're really grateful that you're sharing your time. Thank you so much. Thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us, and for making our summer."
As an emotional Quinn watched from the stage, the fan then brought up the actor's Stranger Things character, Eddie, an older high school student who finds himself the suspect in Hawkins’ mysterious murder cases.
"I think that we've all really connected with Eddie for one reason or another, whether we liked his music taste or that he is the outsider. Like you mentioned, I think all of us are part of Eddie," the fan said. "We've all traveled far because we all really connected with you as well."
The fan concluded, "You really made our weekend and you really make mine as well. You were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday, and however you were treated yesterday, we are so grateful. Thank you."
Throughout the fan's speech, Quinn was clearly emotional and was seen wiping away tears. After the fan expressed her final thanks, Quinn wiped his eyes a final time, before joking, "Aw, why'd you do that?"
Quinn has previously spoken about being moved by fans' positive reaction to his character, who was introduced during season 4 of the Netflix series.
"t’s a completely overwhelming feeling," he told ET earlier this month. "... It’s so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they’ve found space in their heart for a new character… It’s just so heartwarming."
"The fact [that] we put it out there and it’s been so well received and, obviously, personally, like, for the character that I played, for people to be so welcoming, it feels like a big exhale," he added.
Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.
