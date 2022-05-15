Millie Bobby Brown had a special date night! On Saturday, the 18-year-old attended the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in New York, with her love, Jake Bongiovi. The actress stunned in an ivory dress with a black accent half sleeve. Brown let her tresses flow past her shoulders. By her side for the evening was Bongiovi, who complemented his girlfriend’s look in a black suit with a white shirt underneath.

The pair showed minimal PDA as they posed for pictures. Bongiovi also joined Brown, her father and little sister for a picture. Letting his lady have her moment, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, stepped to the side while Brown posed for solo shots.

Brown was also joined at the event by her Stranger Things co-stars, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Prior to the carpet, the Enola Holmes actress celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet post. “happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie),” Brown captioned the post.

Brown led the carousel with a picture of her and Bongiovi holding hands while jumping on the beach, followed by a selfie of her kissing him on the cheek. The actress ended the tribute with a video of him playing with a Star Wars toy.

Brown and Bongiovi’s red carpet outing comes two months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs. The actress and her leading man both rocked black ensembles for the occasion.

Brown and Bongiovi sparked dating rumors over the summer when Bongiovi shared a selfie of the duo cruising in the car. “bff <3,” he wrote next to the pic. Shortly after, the duo was spotted holding hands during a stroll in NYC.

