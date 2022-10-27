Millie Bobby Brown Talks Date Night With Jake Bongiovi, Praises 'Talented' Co-Star Henry Cavill (Exclusive)
One fun red carpet date night! Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi hit the Big Apple in style on Thursday.
The cute couple were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Enola Holmes 2, at The Paris Theatre in New York City.
Brown spoke with ET's Rachel Smith, who complimented to stunning couple, and the young actress praised her handsome beau.
"I know, he's pretty unbelievable," Brown said with a broad smile as she looked back at Bongiovi -- the 20-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, with whom she sparked romance rumors last year.
Reflecting on the reason for the evening -- Enola Holmes 2 -- Brown looked back on the first film's acclaim and popularity, and explained why she felt the series resonated with audiences.
"I think there's a part of the film that the audience feels like they can connect with Enola because they feel like they're breaking the fourth wall," said Brown, who plays the titular Enola Holmes, the younger, equally talented sister of iconic super sleuth Sherlock Holmes.
"It feels like there's a better connection.... and I think when people, especially when young people, watch the the film, they're like, 'Oh, she's talking to us,' and it feels like you have a relationship with her, you have a friendship with her. And it really feels like you're growing on the journey."
In the Netflix film franchise, Brown's legendary detective brother is played by Henry Cavill, who recently made headlines when he announced he's returning to play Superman in upcoming DC films, and made a cameo in Black Adam, opposite Dwayne Johnson.
That being said, Brown claimed that she had no idea any of that was in the works, and added that Cavill is "very secretive."
"I will tell you, he is so talented, so it's no wonder they want him back," Brown added.
While Cavill is headed back to Metropolis for more DC adventures, Brown will soon be taking a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
When asked if she's been able to wrap her head around the idea of the show coming to an end after all these years, Brown said she's still processing it, but ready to take it on.
"I'm coming to terms with it slowly," she shared. "So I'm ready. I'm ready."
Fans can see Brown and Cavill cracking an exciting case when Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.
